Diego Schwartzman gets past Dominic Thiem after epic five-hour battle

Argentinian player beats US Open champion to make semi-finals at French Open for the first time

Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman celebrates after beating Austria’s Dominic Thiem in the quarter-finals of the French Open. Photograph: Martin Bureau/AFP via Getty Images

Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman celebrates after beating Austria’s Dominic Thiem in the quarter-finals of the French Open. Photograph: Martin Bureau/AFP via Getty Images

 

Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman outlasted Dominic Thiem in a brutal claycourt war of attrition to win 7-6 (1) 5-7 6-7 (6) 7-6 (5) 6-2 and reach his first French Open semi-final on Tuesday.

Schwartzman had never beaten a top-five player at a Grand Slam and had lost his three previous quarter-finals but he produced a relentless display to set that record straight.

Both players appeared to be running on empty at times as they slugged out endless rallies from the baseline for more than five hours on a windy Court Phillipe Chatrier.

Third seed Thiem, the US Open champion, saved a set point in the third before moving two sets to one ahead and when Schwartzman wasted three set points at 5-4 in the fourth it looked as though he was going to fall short.

But the 12th seed showed incredible resilience to come back from 3-1 down in the tiebreak to drag it into a final set.

Schwartzman looked the fresher player in the decider and Thiem, bidding to reach a fifth successive French Open semi-final, began to unravel.

The Argentine sensed his moment and forged a break ahead before claiming victory as Thiem dumped a weary-looking drop shot into the net on match point.

Schwartzman will face either 12-time champion Rafa Nadal, who he beat in the recent Rome tournament, or Italian teenager Jannick Sinner in the last four.

Second seed Nadal’s clash with Sinner was still to be played after a women’s quarter-final on Tuesday night.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.