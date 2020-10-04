Polish teenager stuns favourite Simona Halep at French Open

Iga Swiatek knocks out top seed in fourth round to guarantee new champion this year

Poland’s Iga Swiatek celebrates after winning against Romania’s Simona Halep. Photograph: Getty Images

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after winning against Romania's Simona Halep. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Teenager Iga Swiatek produced a stunning performance to knock out top seed and title favourite Simona Halep in the fourth round of the French Open.

The 19-year-old from Poland thumped 30 winners and outplayed Halep in all areas of the court to win 6-1 6-2 in just an hour and seven minutes.

In the previous round, Halep had claimed revenge against Amanda Anisimova, who beat her at Roland Garros last year, but here the boot was on the other foot.

Halep and Swiatek met at the same stage last summer with the Pole, a former junior Wimbledon champion, managing just one game. But it was immediately clear how much she has developed in the last year as she raced into a 3-0 lead.

She hit 17 winners in the first set and, although Halep made only two unforced errors, she was simply not able to get into the match.

The Romanian began to shoot panicked glances towards coach Darren Cahill as Swiatek moved ahead again early in the second set, the teenager showing no signs at all of stage fright.

Halep tried to fight back but more often than not it was Swiatek winning the biggest points and she was nerveless in serving it out.

Halep’s exit means there is guaranteed to be a new French Open champion, with third seed Elina Svitolina now the highest-ranked player left.

