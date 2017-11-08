Deontay Wilder will beat ‘little girl’ Anthony Josuha in UK

American accuses Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn of ‘ducking’ WBC heavyweight champ
Deontay Wilder knocked out Bermane Stiverne in New York. Photograph: Al Bello/Getty

Deontay Wilder knocked out Bermane Stiverne in New York. Photograph: Al Bello/Getty

 

Deontay Wilder wants Anthony Joshua’s management to stop “ducking” him and set up a fight for the WBC heavyweight championship.

The 32-year-old American, who is prepared to travel to Britain to defend his belt against WBA and IBF champion Joshua, has accused promoter Eddie Hearn of delaying negotiations over a bout.

Wilder told BBC Sport: “I think Eddie is ducking me more so than Joshua. If Joshua’s a strong champion, a true champion, you guys in England should smoke him out, make him fight.

“You should see if he’s the best. My heart says I’m the best, if I’m not I want someone to show me.”

Joshua recently retained his belts by beating Carlos Takam in Cardiff and while Wilder would rather fight on home turf, he is willing to cross the Atlantic to face the Olympic gold medal winner.

“Packing out stadiums looks good but the money and Mecca of boxing is in America,” Wilder added.

“But if you want to stay at home like a little girl, this king has no problem travelling to knock out the champion.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.