The unspeakable greatness of Giannis Antetokounmpo

Michael Redd averaged 26.7 points per game at the height of his Milwaukee Bucks career. Redd earned a $91 million contract as a Buck, won an Olympic gold medal while a member of the Bucks, and stood as the Bucks’ lone NBA All-Star for a span exceeding a decade.

You could thus make the case that Redd, based on his resume, knows better than anyone else in the basketball universe how it feels to be Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The problem: Redd couldn’t suppress a laugh when that idea was presented to him.

As he stood on the floor of the Bucks’ first home, in anticipation of watching the Antetokounmpo show at an arena unforgettably known as the Mecca, Redd made the claim that none of his predecessors – from this franchise or otherwise – could truly identify with the prodigy affectionately known as the Greek Freak.

“I’ve never seen anybody like him,” Redd said. “We’ve never seen anything like this. The numbers he’s getting right now are almost on accident. Once he learns how to play play – unstoppable. It’s almost like he’s from another planet.”

This is the sort of breathless praise Antetokounmpo routinely inspires in his fifth NBA season. Building on a 2016-17 campaign in which he became the Bucks’ first All-Star since Redd in 2004 and won the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award, Antetokounmpo zoomed to averages of 31.3 points, 10.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists entering Friday’s play – benchmarks no player in league history had ever hit, in unison, through the season’s first eight games.

Yet it is the manner in which he operates, on top of the sheer statistical delirium, that makes the 22-year-old from Greece such a phenomenon.

One dribble

The NBA is famed for the comparison game it triggers any time a new star emerges, but no one has quite figured out how to size up this 6ft 11in, 235-pounder who occasionally needs just one dribble from midcourt to swoop to the rim and does all that scoring without a dependable perimeter stroke to open up the rest of his game.

Is he a budding Magic Johnson – albeit with more athletic ability? Is he the next LeBron James – only blessed with much more size and length? Can we call him a full-fledged point guard now? Is it more accurate to say he’s more of a point forward? What exactly is he?

“Point all,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd said, after a lengthy pause in search of the proper summation.

Veteran Bucks guard Jason Terry, referring to his former longtime teammate Dirk Nowitzki, the revolutionary power forward, explained the conundrum this way. “Dirk, in my eyes, is the best European player to ever play this game,” Terry said. “He literally changed the way his position is played. But Giannis doesn’t even have a position. He does it all, and he’s still learning what to do out there.”

To the Bucks’ delight “all” includes a trait that tantalises team officials as much as his 60 per cent shooting from the field so far, or anything else the league’s hottest individual force does with a basketball in his hands: Antetokounmpo unabashedly loves Milwaukee.

“I’m a low-profile guy,” he said. “I don’t like all these flashy cities like LA or Miami. I don’t know if I could be the same player if I played in those cities.”

NBA teams saddled with Milwaukee’s small-market, glamour-shy profile generally live in fear of big-market behemoths signing away their brightest talents at the first free-agent opportunity. Antetokounmpo is in the first year of a four-year, $100 million contract extension – $11 million less than the maximum he could have signed for – but the Bucks are well aware that teams out there are plotting their recruiting pitches for the summer of 2021.

Credible contender

Visitors to Milwaukee, however, quickly discover that it’s no exaggeration to describe Antetokounmpo’s future as the least of the Bucks’ concerns in their bid to become a credible contender for the first time in nearly two decades.

It also doesn’t hurt that, by virtue of his speedy ascension to All-NBA status and contention for other top individual honours, Antetokounmpo is on a course to be eligible for a so-called “supermax” contract extension from the Bucks via the league’s new Designated Player Exception during the 2020 offseason, which would put him in line for a new deal well in excess of $200 million.

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers during a game in Milwaukee in October. Photograph: Stacy Revere/Getty Images

As he tweeted in July, to the presumed glee of every Milwaukeean, “I got loyalty inside my DNA.”

The connective tissue that links this star, team and city runs as dense as you’ll find on the NBA map, perhaps surpassed only by Nowitzki’s two decades’ worth of roots in Dallas or maybe the deep bonds shared in San Antonio by Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili.

Milwaukee hasn’t simply been the backdrop for Antetokounmpo’s fairy tale rise to American stardom; it has been home for virtually his whole family for all but the first few months of his NBA life.

Antetokounmpo admits, furthermore, that the unexpected death of his father just over a month ago has him leaning on his adopted hometown more than ever. Charles Antetokounmpo died of a heart attack on September 29th at age 54.

“I can feel the love from the city every day I step on the floor,” Giannis Antetokounmpo said. “For me, what I’m going through now, I appreciate it even more.”

The areas for on-court improvement are obvious for Antetokounmpo even as he stuffs box score after box score. His outside shot still needs copious amounts of work – he is not close to trusting it in times of need – and there is room for growth in reading the game at both ends, consistently making his team-mates better and refining his decision-making.

Yet it’s also ridiculous, and rather cold, to nitpick what is missing from Antetokounmpo’s blossoming game given the level he is consistently hitting with that 7ft 3in wingspan of his. Doubly so at a time of profound grief. “He’s like a plane that just started taking off,” Kidd said. “He’s at 10,000 feet.”

Physical gifts

Kobe Bryant, now in his second season of retirement, had seen enough coming into training camp to challenge Antetokounmpo via Twitter in late August to make a bid for the league’s Most Valuable Player Award.

Asked why he set such a high target, as part of his #MambaMentality campaign, Bryant said last week via email that he was moved by Antetokounmpo’s “rare physical gifts that are matched by a rare inner passion”.

At the Milwaukee Brat House near the team’s current Bradley Center home, manager Jennifer Fellin said she saw more patrons wearing Bucks gear now than at any other point in her eight-year stint at the restaurant. It is a fashion trend she attributes largely to the “Giannis effect”. The Antetokounmpo-led Bucks, Fellin asserted, have risen to “cool” status.

“They have breathed new life into the city,” said Gino Fazzari, owner of the nearby Calderone Club restaurant.

Team executives, mind you, are realistic. They know Antetokounmpo will be fiercely pursued by rival teams (and, perhaps more worryingly, stars from rival teams) at the earliest opportunity.

They know those future suitors will point to a three-headed Bucks ownership structure that has come under increasing scrutiny in recent months and paint the arrangement as a potential source of instability.

They know, even as construction proceeds swiftly on an impressive $524 million arena scheduled to open next fall and complement Milwaukee’s gleaming new practice facility across the street, that Antetokounmpo might find it hard someday to resist looking around if the Bucks cannot fortify their roster and rediscover playoff success.

Two legends

After all, even Bryant and Tim Duncan, two legends whom he hopes to emulate in terms of never switching teams, as Antetokounmpo recently told Time Magazine – flirted with leaving their teams before opting for the increasingly rare only-one-jersey approach.

“I really don’t see Giannis going anywhere,” Redd said. “Even in the future. With what he’s doing on the court it’s going to automatically draw people to come play with him. I know people have that stigma about Milwaukee. But it won’t be hard for him to attract talent here. I just want a ring when they get a ring.” – New York Times service