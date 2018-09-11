Denise Walsh and Aoife Casey fall just short in Bulgaria

Duo finished in third but only two lightweight doubles qualify for A and B semis
Denise Walsh and Aoife Casey took third in their repechage in Bulgaria on Tuesday. Photograph: Getty Images

Denise Walsh and Aoife Casey took third in their repechage in Bulgaria on Tuesday. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Ireland’s Denise Walsh and Aoife Casey took third in their repechage at the World Rowing Championships in Bulgaria - but just two lightweight doubles qualified for the A and B semi-finals and the Skibbereen women will have to campaign in the C/D semi-finals on Thursday.

This had the feel of one which got away. Switzerland and Austria were the tips to take the top two places and they were in the mix in the middle of the race. Japan were also contending, while Ireland, after a lacklustre first 500 metres, held fourth.

The Swiss crew of Patricia Merz and Frederique Rol, who have medal hopes, pushed away from the rest and won, Ireland caught and passed the Austrians, but Japan held on to second and go forward.

“The girls didn’t have a good start,” coach Dominic Casey conceded. “They were close at the finish.”

Wednesday is a big day for the Ireland crews. The women’s double of Monika Dukarska and Aileen Crowley hope to make it through their repechage (10.21 Irish time), while the lightweight double of Paul and Gary O’Donovan and the pair of Mark O’Donovan and Shane O’Driscoll have quarter-finals at 1.18 and 2.30 respectively. The O’Donovan brothers are drawn in the same race as Norway, who beat them in the European Championships in August.

World Rowing Championships, Plovdiv, Bulgaria, Day Three (Irish interest)

Women

Lightweight Double Sculls - Repechage One (First Two to A/B Semi-Finals; rest to C/D Semi-Finals): 1 Switzerland 6:57.90, 2 Japan 7:00.67; 3 Ireland (A Casey, D Walsh) 7:03.88.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.