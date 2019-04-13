Dan Martin finishes second in Tour of the Basque Country

Dan Martin had a storming final day at the Tour of the Basque Country, netting second on the mountainous stage to Eibar and finishing a superb second overall.

The Irish UAE Team Emirates rider crossed the line just one second behind stage winner Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), beating Astana duo Jakob Fuglsang and Ion Izagirre to the line.

The four, plus Martin’s team-mate Tadej Pogacar, went clear of race leader Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and the rest of the field on the climb of the Azurki, about 65 kilometres from the finish.

Martin had started the day fourth overall, level on time with Fuglsang, but picked up bonus seconds at the intermediate sprints to gain a buffer on the Dane.

Martin then attacked inside the final 14 kilometres, trying to get enough time to take the stage and the final yellow jersey. He was, however, hauled back several minutes later.

Yates then jumped away inside the final four kilometres, surging clear on the final ramp of the race, and just about held off Martin at the finish. Izagirre took the final overall classification, with Martin finishing 29 seconds back in the runner-up slot.

The result shows that he is coming into fine form in advance of an expected participation in the Ardennes Classics, which are a regular season goal for him. He won Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 2013 and finished second four years later.

TOUR OF THE BASQUE COUNTRY (WORLDTOUR)

Stage 6, Eibar to Eibar: 1 Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) 118.2 kilometres in 2 hours 59 mins 46 secs; 2 D Martin (UAE Team Emirates) at 1 secs; 3 J Fuglsang (Astana Pro Team); 4 I Izagirre (Astana Pro Team) both same time; 5, T Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) at 27 secs; 6 B Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) at 1 min 24 secs

Final general classification: 1 Ion Izagirre (Astana Pro Team) 19 hours 24 mins 9 secs; 2 D Martin (UAE Team Emirates) at 29 secs; 3 J Fuglsang (Astana Pro Team) at mins 36 secs; 4 E Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) at 43 secs; 5 A Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) at 51 secs; 6 T Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) at 1 min 56 secs.