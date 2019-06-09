Dan Martin finishes in front group in tough Critérium du Dauphiné opener

Dan Martin got his Critérium du Dauphiné campaign under way on Sunday, finishing as part of a reduced 61-man main bunch into Jussac. The 142km stage was a tough opener with five climbs, including one category-one ascent plus two second-category hills, and this terrain caused Irish sprinter Sam Bennett to lose contact and finish with a group over 10 minutes back.

Martin had no such problems and crossed the line 48th, being given the same stage time as the winner Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data). The Norwegian beat former world champion Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and talented young rider Wout Van Aert (Team Jumbo-Visma) in the sprint to the line.

Martin finished third and fourth overall respectively in the past two years and is once again using the prestigious French event as a build-up to the Tour de France.

Meanwhile in Belgium, Conor Hennebry (Dan Morrissey-MIG-Pactimo) finished second in the elite Wervick kermesse on Sunday. He finished just behind Vito Braet (EFC-L&R-Vulsteke) and ahead of another Belgian, Jarne Van de Paar (Lotto-Soudal development team).

Critérium du Dauphiné, France (WorldTour)

Stage 1, Aurillac to Jussac: 1, Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) 142 kilometres in 3 hours 24 mins 33 secs; 2, P. Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep); 3, W. Van Aert (Team Jumbo-Visma); 4, N. Politt (Katusha-Alpecin); 5, G. Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe); 6, S. Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) all same time

Irish: 48, D. Martin (UAE Team Emirates) same time; 126, S. Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) at 10 mins 46 secs

General classification after stage 1: 1, Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) 3 hours 24 mins 23 secs; 2, P. Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at 4 secs; 3, W. Van Aert (Team Jumbo-Visma) at 6 secs; 4, N. Politt (Katusha-Alpecin) at 10 secs; 5, G. Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe); 6, S. Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) both same time

Irish: 48, D. Martin (UAE Team Emirates) same time; 126, S. Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) at 10 mins 56 secs

Point classification: 1, Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) 25 pts; 2, P. Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) 22; 3, W. Van Aert (Team Jumbo-Visma) 20

Mountain classification: 1, Casper Pedersen (Team Sunweb) 18 pts; 2, M. Cort Nielsen (Astana Pro Team) 13; 3, F. Doubey (Wanty-Gobert) 10

Young rider classification: 1, Wout Van Aert (Team Jumbo-Visma) at 3 hours 24 mins 29 secs; 2, N. Politt (Katusha-Alpecin 4 secs; 3, G. Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Team classification: 1, Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team, 10 hours 13 mins 39 secs; 2, Team Ineos; 3, Lotto Soudal, both same time

Irish: 13, UAE Team Emirates same time; 21, Bora-Hansgrohe, at 10 mins 46 secs

Denis Kennedy Road Race, Boherlahan, Co Tipperary: 1, Sean Moore (Bio-DHL-FR Services); 2, S. Murphy (Black Rose Racing); 3, R. Twomey (Unattached); 4, T. Walsh (Comeragh CC); 5, R. Kenny (Comeragh CC)

A3 riders: 1, Mark McGarry (Dungarvan CC); 2, T. Moriarty (O’Leary Stone Kanturk); 3, S. Barrett (O’Leary Stone Kanturk); 4, L. Crowley (O’Leary Stone Kanturk); 5, D. O’Connor (Sliabh Luachra)

A4 riders: 1, Gary Frehill (Marble City Cycling); 2, C. O’Sullivan (Bandon CC); 3, M. Connolly (Greenmount CA); 4, A. Lyons (Panduit Carrick Wheelers); 5, B. Brosnan (Abbeyfeale CC)

Leading Woman: Leah Desmond (Bandon Cycling Club)

John Holian Cup, Cross, Co Mayo: 1, Charles Prendergast (Castlebar CC); 2, E. McArdle Ruane (Galway Bay CC); 3, S. O’Malley (Western Lakes CC); 4, P. Marrey (Western Lakes CC); 5, D. Brody (Castlebar CC)