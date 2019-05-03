Currach racing set for the Liffey on Sunday

Dubliners can watch currach racing in the heart of the city on Sunday, May 5th. The Liffey City Currach Regatta, which is in its seventh year, will run from Tom Clarke bridge to Sean O’Casey bridge. Racing, which will include junior and senior men and women, starts at 11.30am and is set to finish by 6pm.

Crews from Donegal to Kerry are expected to compete in the event which is sponsored by Dublin Port Company and Dublin City Council.

On Saturday, a number of Irish crews will take to the Irish Sea for the Celtic Challenge. The race from Arklow in Co Wicklow to Aberystwyth in Wales is approximately 145 kilometres and is credited as being the longest open water rowing race in the world. It can take 15 to 24 hours. Crews have 12 rowers each, with four rowing at any one time.

Vartry Rowing Club in Wicklow won the men’s and overall titles in 2017 and will have men’s and women’s crews competing this year. St Michael’s in Dún Laoghaire will defend their women’s title. Fingal Rowing Club are also amongst the entry.