Conor McGregor to fight for UFC lightweight championship

Conor McGregor will make his return to the octagon when he faces Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight championship at UFC 229 in October. The October 6th pay-per-view event will take place in Las Vegas. His Russian opponent is undefeated.

The Crumlin fighter was stripped of the lightweight title back in April. He has not fought in the Octagon since UFC 205, back in December 2016, where he dethroned then-champ Eddie Alvarez to become the first to hold two UFC crowns simultaneously.

McGregor’s last fight came in the boxing ring in August 2017, when he was stopped in the 10th round by Floyd Mayweather. He claimed he earned more than $100 million from the event.