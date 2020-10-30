Conlon’s hopes of title eliminator against Dogboe dashed due to injury

Michael Conlan’s proposed world title eliminator against Isaac Dogboe on December 5th is off after the Belfast featherweight revealed he had ruptured ankle ligaments in his right leg earlier this week.

Conlan was said to be closing in on a bout against the Ghanaian-British fighter – the former WBO super-bantamweight champion – as he looked to advance his claims towards fighting for a world title next year.

But he wrote on Twitter: “Absolutely devastated to announce I will no longer be fighting December 5th due to rupturing my ATFL during a training session on Wednesday, back home now recovering.

“Doc said I’ll be out for 8-12 weeks but I’ll be back sooner, just watch!”

Conlan, who won Olympic bronze at London 2012, has won all 14 of his professional fights.