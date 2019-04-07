Church of Ireland give themselves a lifeline

Victory over Monkstown boosts hopes of an incredible escape

Lisnagarvey took a huge step towards the EY Hockey League title with a victory over Glenanne. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Lisnagarvey took a huge step towards the EY Hockey League title with a victory over Glenanne. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

While Lisnagarvey look to have sewn up the men’s EY Hockey League title, the major intrigue surrounds the bottom end of the table after Cork C of I snatched a big 3-1 win over Monkstown on Sunday.

It was Denis Pritchard’s side’s second win in three outings having gone 16 months without a victory in the league and now has the Garryduff men dreaming of an incredible escape.

They lost 2-0 on Saturday at home against the same Monkstown opponents 0 as the fixture calendar continues to throw up odd quirks.

But they must have worked the oracle in the video analysis as they stormed out of the blocks at the Merrion Fleet Arena with John Jermyn scoring twice in the first 12 minutes.

Indeed, they controlled the first half, creating multiple chances and they moved further clear with 25 minutes left via a twice-saved penalty corner, Phil Brownlow eventually gobbling up the chance. Teenager Ben Hickmott got one back for Town but C of I are now level on 10 points with Cookstown.

The Tyrone side are three goals better off on goal difference but have a tough run-in against playoff -bound Three Rock Rovers and third-placed Banbridge. C of I have just a home game against Rovers to play.

Garvey’s battle with second-placed Glenanne proved to be a comfortable 5-1 victory with Nelson brothers Daniel and Matthew scoring early goals. Johnny Lynch and Andy Williamson made it 4-0 at half-time and they were never in much trouble.

The Comber Road side move four points clear of Three Rock who recorded their seventh straight league win in dismissing Cookstown 3-0.

Pembroke scored the most remarkable win when they hammered Banbridge 5-2 just a week after a harrowing 8-1 defeat against Three Rock. Veteran Paddy Good, playing his first game of the season, scored twice.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.