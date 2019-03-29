Shane O’Driscoll and Mark O’Donovan show their mettle at Ireland trial

The pressure was on Shane O’Driscoll and Mark O’Donovan to win at the Ireland trial – and they did it with some style. In good conditions with a cross tail wind, the former world lightweight champions finished ahead of the fast-finishing Patrick Boomer and Fionnan Crowley in the men’s pair race. Ireland high performance director Antonio Maurogiovanni had said that winning here was a way to progress in the heavyweight ranks.

The women’s pair of Aifric Keogh and Monika Dukarska were emphatic in their win and are in pole position to represent Ireland this season.

Paul O’Donovan won his race after a battle with heavyweight sculler Ronan Byrne, while Sanita Puspure was majetic in her win in the women’s single. Molly Curry of Coleraine Grammar School and Rhiannon O’Donoghue of Killorglin come from different ends of the country but they gelled beautifully to win in a junior double scull on a morning of good racing.

Another crew with ambitions of competing in the World Junior Championships, the coxed four of John Kearney, Jack Dorney, James O’Donovan and Matthew Gallagher, with cox Leah O’Regan, produced one of the performances of the day – beating an under-23 coxed four on their way to winning.