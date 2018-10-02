Canoeing Ireland chooses Moira Aston as its new chief executive

Canoeing Ireland has chosen Moira Aston to be its new chief executive. The Co Meath woman will leave her job as director of operations for Athletics Ireland to take up the post in December.

She had previously been national competition manager for Athletics Ireland. She was the unanimous choice of the interview panel for the canoeing post.

The chief executive’s role has been held for 18 months by Paddy Boyd, who took over on an interim basis and settled the ship after a rocky period for the governing body. Sport Ireland played a big part in his appointment, and in choosing Aston.

The announcement means that the chief executives of both Rowing Ireland (Michelle Carpenter) and Canoeing Ireland are women.