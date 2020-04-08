Barry Hearn undergoes surgery following a minor heart attack

Sports promoter is due to return home on Wednesday after procedure

Barry Hearn has undergone surgery after suffering a minor heart attack over the weekend. Photograph: Richard Sellers/PA Wire

Barry Hearn has undergone surgery after suffering a minor heart attack over the weekend.

The 71-year-old sports promoter is chairman of Matchroom, World Snooker and the Professional Darts Corporation.

Boxing promoter son Eddie Hearn confirmed that his father is returning home on Wednesday following a heart attack on Sunday.

“As if we can’t thank the NHS enough, I want to particularly thank the staff at Broomfield & Basildon,” he posted on Twitter.

“My dad Barry Hearn was taken to hospital on Sunday after a minor heart attack and was operated on yesterday. He is up and well and returns home today in good spirits! Thank you”.

Former heavyweight champion Frank Bruno wished his former promoter well.

He tweeted: “I’d like to wish Barry Hearn a swift speedy recovery. This man is made of tough stuff and I hope to see him soon back on the circuit. Get well soon Barry.”

