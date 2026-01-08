Number of foreign visitors to Ireland up 13% in November, CSO data shows

Some 460,300 foreign visitors completed a trip to Ireland in November, which was an increase of 13 per cent when compared with the same month in 2024 and up 3 per cent compared with November 2023, data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows.

The number of overseas visitors in the 11 months to November was just under 5.9 million, which represented a decrease of 5 per cent compared with just over 6.2 million for the same period in 2024.

The average length of stay for foreign resident overnight visitors was 6.1 nights in November, down from 6.2 nights in November 2024 and down from 6.9 nights in November 2023.

Some 49.6 per cent stayed in a hotel as their main accommodation type. Another 37.7 per cent stayed in their own property or with family and friends.

About 5.3 per cent used rented or self-catering, while 2.2 per cent of the visitors used guest house or bed and breakfast accommodation.

Visitors stayed a total of 2.8 million nights in the country in the month, which was a rise of 12 per cent from November 2024, but down 8 per cent when compared with November 2023.

They spent €347 million on their trips, excluding fares, up 10 per cent when compared with November 2024, and a rise of 4 per cent compared with November 2023.

In the first 11 months of 2025, expenditure excluding fares was estimated at just over €5 billion, 11 per cent lower than the estimated spend of €5.7 billion from January to November 2024.

Foreign visitors who departed Ireland on overseas routes in November spent a total of €347.1 million, excluding fares, on their trips, which was an increase of 9.9 per cent compared with November 2024.

Broken down by expense category, the costliest subheading was day-to-day spending, which includes incidental expenditures incurred during their visit such as eating out, entrance fees, and public transport amounting to €192.1 million, or 41.2 per cent of the total expenditure.

The next costliest subheading was accommodation at €142.7 million or 30.6 per cent of the total. Fares cost a further €119.2 million or 25.6 per cent.

Lastly, prepayments, which covers items paid in advance, such as car hire, and pre-booked tickets, comprised €12.2 million or 2.6 per cent.

Overall, in November 2025 the typical foreign visitor spent €1,013 (€754 excluding fares) on their trip to Ireland, breaking down as €259 on their fare, €26 on prepayments, €310 on accommodation, and €417 on day-to-day expenses.

In November 2024, the comparable mean expenditure on these items was €282, €29, €316, and €430, respectively.

The largest contingent of visitors came from Britain (41 per cent), followed by continental Europe (34 per cent) and North America (20 per cent).

The most frequent reason for travelling to Ireland was for holiday, and to visit family or friends, both 34 per cent. A further 20.6 per cent of the visitors had come for business or work-related reasons.

Compared with November 2024, visitors travelling for a holiday rose by 12.4 per cent, visiting family and friends increased by 4.3 per cent, and those visiting for business or work increased by 22 per cent.