Angling Notes: Litter still a major problem for Ireland’s waterways

The recent report from ‘Irish Business against Litter’ highlights the fact that only eight per cent of beaches, harbours and rivers were found to be ‘clean’ in terms of rubbish throughout Ireland.

It was also disappointing to learn that the Boyne, Shannon, Suir and Tolka featured on the ‘heavily littered’ list, according to Inland Fisheries Ireland.

While a ‘leave no trace’ ethos is employed with anglers it is also important to note that all water users need to address the issue and refrain from littering the waterways. Any breach of this issue should be reported to the local authority.

Suzanne Campion, Head of IFI Business Development, said: “If we are to ensure the sustainability of the resource in the long term and to safeguard Ireland’s enduring appeal within the world of angling then we each need to quickly remedy this litter issue.”

Juniors experience the joys of the River Moy

A very successful event was held earlier this month as part of the Ballina Salmon festival. Promoted by the River Moy Trust and supported by Mayo County Council and local businesses, the event saw 20 juniors experience the joys of the River Moy.

Throughout the day, a kick sampling demonstration on biodiversity and wildlife identified the various insects that exist underwater and a National Parks and Wildlife team gave a presentation on animals to be found along the riverbank.

Mount Falcon personnel also attended with some peregrines and owls, pointing out features that enable them to hunt and seek out prey.

Later, at the Cathedral Beat, local anglers and ghillies demonstrated fishing methods suitable for the river and the children then had the opportunity to catch a salmon. Spectators enjoyed watching as they grappled with their newly acquired skills and when it came to an end two fresh salmon were successfully caught.

A similar event for the Trust is the Foxford Riverfest scheduled for next Saturday (Sept 1st) and will include a fly-fishing demonstration by GAIA, the Game Angling Instructors’ Association.

For enquiries, contact Taragh Cosgrave or Ciaran Boland at moytrust@gmail.com.

Silver Sedge. Tied by Jimmy Tyrrell (irishflycraft@gmail.com)

Connacht claim Irish Trout Fly Fishing Interprovincial Challenge Cup

Connacht emerged by the narrowest of margins to win the Irish Trout Fly Fishing Association (ITFFA) Interprovincial Challenge Cup team event on Lough Lene, Collinstown, Co Westmeath, last weekend.

On a similar tally as Leinster’s 54 fish, it was the westerners who edged in front to take the title on 3,391pts against 3,387pts. With conservation to the forefront, catch and release prevailed and all fish were returned unharmed following a measurement check on score cards.

Conditions on the day were ideal which allowed for a phenomenal overall catch between the four provincial teams of over 170 fish!

On the individual front, Ennis angler, Séamus O’Loughlin received the Lennon Trophy for his winning catch of nine fish, closely followed by Balbriggan angler, Stuart Marry on eight.

Denis Goulding, ITFFA’s PRO, thanked all those involved in making the event a most enjoyable and successful day.

Results: Connaught, 54 fish, 3,391pts; 2, Leinster, 54f, 3,387pts; 3, Ulster, 42f, 2,638pts; 4, Munster, 26f, 2,261pts. Individual: 1, S O’Loughlin; 2, S Marry; 3, D Goulding; 4, S McCart; 5, N Greene; 6, S Kelly; 7, B Fox; 8, A Pollock; 9, M Keady; 10, J Mulvany.

This 10-man team will represent Ireland next year in the Home International competition.

Mullaghmore Island fishing trips

Along with colleagues from The Irish Times, I enjoyed a fishing trip to Mullaghmore, Co Sligo, last weekend. Fishing close to Inishmurray Island with skipper Peter Power aboard his vessel ‘Predator’, we encountered a variety of species including pollock and ling to 3kg.

For bookings, contact Peter at 087-257 6268.

Belmullet host 47th international open boat competition

Belmullet SAC and Broadhaven Bay Hotel held their 47th international two-day open boat competition last weekend attended by competitors from England, USA and Ireland.

Species caught included pollack, coalfish, wrasse, gurnard (red, grey and tub), whiting, dab, flounder, plaice, ling, ray (thornback and blonde), pouting and haddock.

Results: 1, T Lally; 2, A Matterson; 3, C Burke. Best junior: F Dixon. Best lady: P McEleavy.

angling@irishtimes.com