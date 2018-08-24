Orla Comerford adds 100m bronze to bring Irish medal tally to eight

Orla Comerford wrapped up a successful day for team Ireland at the European Para-Athletics Championships in Berlin when winning another bronze medal in the women’s T13 100 metres – adding to her bronze won over 200m earlier in the week.

The 20 year-old Comerford clocked 12.82 seconds, just .01 safe in third, the race won in a new championship record of 11.93 by the Ukrainian woman Leilia Adzhametova.

After Jason Smyth’s sprint double in the T13 100m and 200m, it brings Ireland’s medal tally in Berlin to eight: among them was 18-year-old Jordan Lee from Killarney, making his championship debut, who won bronze in the T47 high jump, with a best height of 1.75 metres.

Noelle Lenihan had made it four gold medals for Ireland on day three, retaining her discus title after twice breaking her own world record – the same day Comerford won her bronze in the women’s 200m T13.

On day two, Orla Barry won the T57 discus with her first throw, an excellent 28.76 metres, while Greta Streimikyte had earlier got the dream start by winning gold in the T13 1,500m.