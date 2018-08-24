Ireland’s match against Afghanistan abandoned
Decision taken to call off the contest before the toss at Bready
The final T20 International between Ireland and Afghanistan was abandoned without a ball being bowled on Friday.
Heavy overnight rain resulted in a waterlogged pitch and the decision was taken to call off the contest before the toss at Bready Cricket Club.
Afghanistan had already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series following victories by 16 and 81 runs in the first two matches.