Lifting the lockdown: what does it mean for sport?

So what exactly has changed around sport and exercise?

The Government has announced that from Monday, people can now travel anywhere within their own county or up to 20km from their home, whichever is the larger distance. Groups of up to six can meet indoors or outdoors and groups of up to 15 people can meet for outdoor sport; however this will be for mostly recreational purposes, as the GAA, the FAI, and the IRFU have their own roadmaps for reopening.

Does this mean an immediate return to training for all rugby players?

No, it doesn’t impact on provinces as they are on a three-week off season holiday (Leinster and Munster until June 22nd, Connacht and Ulster until June 29th). Leinster players or management, for example, won’t be returning to UCD HQ until June 22nd at the earliest. The plan remains to resume matches on August 22nd at the Aviva (Leinster v Munster).

What are the new key dates around the GAA’s return to play?

The first thing will be to reopen will be the walkways around GAA pitches from Monday, although the pitches themselves will not reopen until June 29th when small group training of up to 10 players will be allowed.

Full contact training for clubs outdoors can start on July 20th, with games from Friday, July 31st. This club window is set to last 11 weeks, ending on October 11th; Inter-county training can resume on September 14th, with competitions not returning until October 17th at the earliest. The dates also apply to women’s football and camogie.

What about the FAI?

Only the four FAI clubs who are preparing for European competition - Dundalk, Derry City, Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers - are included in the June 8th reopening. The association’s steering committee will meet on Saturday morning to consider the protocols required to facilitate a wider return but, for the moment, the organisation has said that no training should resume at any other clubs until June 15th.

Any there are any changes to the restrictions around golf?

No, apart from the 20km limit becoming county wide which will allow members travel further to their clubs. It was already decided that from Monday clubs were allowed to include four-balls on their timesheets at 14-minute intervals as well as the reintroduction of competitive golf. Play is still restricted to members and members’ guests only. Clubhouses are to remain closed except for the use of the pro-shop, toilet facilities and the locker room.

What sports will benefit immediately from the accelerated easing of restrictions?

Mostly the elite, individual sports, on initially non-contact basis, as Sport Ireland confirmed that from Monday a number of high performance athletes and professional athletes will be allowed to resume training at agreed locations around the country.

Athletes allowed to return to training are those included on the Sport Ireland 2020 International Carding Scheme and senior athletes in a National Governing Body that is in receipt of Sport Ireland High Performance Programme Funding.

Also permitted to return are a select number of players who derive a living from competing in football or rugby as identified by their respective governing bodies.

What are these high performance facilities permitted to open?

Sport Ireland Campus at Blanchardstown; Morton Stadium, Santry; Irish Sailing High Performance HQ, Dun Laoghaire; National Rowing Centre, Ovens, Co Cork; Golf Union of Ireland Academy, Carton House; Training venues for Dundalk, Derry City, Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers; Training venues for Connacht, Leinster and Munster.

Other facilities at the Sport Ireland Campus, such as the Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena and National Aquatic Centre will be available to athletes permitted to return to training.

These athletes and support staff, from 21 different sports, will also be permitted to travel beyond 20km from their homes to attend scheduled training sessions at these training centres.

How was this agreed ahead of schedule?

In order to facilitate the return to training by identified high performance athletes and professionals, National Governing Bodies were required to prepare detailed protocols outlining how athletes and support personnel will be kept safe as the country moves through the various stages of the Government Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business. All of these protocols have been signed-off by the Expert Group on Return to Sport.

What about the elite athletes who may not want to resume facility training just yet?

The return to training for these athletes is not mandatory, with all athletes encouraged to take personal responsibility and ensure that they operate within the parameters of the protocols of their respective sports.

Is there any sign of a relaxation of the two-metre rule?

The State’s chief medical officer Tony Holohan said last week there would be no immediate change to the current two-metre rule for physical distancing.