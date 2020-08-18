IRFU change approach to recruitment; Lowry needs to sort driving issues

There are just a few days to go now until the domestic rugby season restarts after a long hiatus with Leinster set to face off against Munster at en empty Aviva stadium on Saturday. In France, Ronan O’Gara has had to adapt to the new circumstances at La Rochelle and he says the changed environment Irish teams will now face could be a case of prosper or perish. Saturday’s match may have been one of the last in a Leinster jersey for Fergus McFadden but that is now off the table after it was confirmed yesterday that he will be out for six weeks with a calf injury, therefore putting in doubt whether he will line up in a blue jersey again. Moving on and in this week’s rugby column, Gavin Cummiskey writes that the IRFU have changed their approach with World Rugby set to extend the residency rule to five years at the end of 2021. He writes that irish rugby is set to evolve with Kiwis and South Africans mostly replaced by English kids with Irish blood flowing through their veins.

Yesterday’s news that Barcelona manager Quique Setién is set to be sacked came as no surprise to most but the replacement in the form of Ronald Koeman was perhaps not what most would have expected. However, the former Dutch international is set to take over the job in the coming days with a job of work on his hands at a club that looks to be in turmoil. Meanwhile, Inter Milan booked their place in the Europa League final with ease on Monday night as they breezed past Shakhtar Donetsk to set up a final against Sevilla.The Spanish club knocked out Manchester United on Sunday evening and this morning Jamie Jackson writes that United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still has a lot of unfinished business on his hands to turn his side into one that wins trophies.