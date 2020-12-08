Ireland to play Ronaldo’s Portugal; Kevin McStay on omnipotent Dublin

Ireland have got a date with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, after the two sides were pitted together in yesterday’s qualification draw for the 2022 World Cup. The Republic, who were third seeds in the draw, will also play Serbia, Luxembourg and Azerbaijan in Group A. Qualifying matches will - in theory - take place next year, with the full fixture list to be confirmed later today. In order to secure an automatic qualification for a first World Cup since 2002 Ireland will need to finish top of their five team group, with the runners-up earning a playoff place. And boss Stephen Kenny knows reaching the finals will be tough: “We haven’t qualified for a World Cup since 2002, nearly 20 years, and it has to be our ambition to try and qualify, that’s why we are here. It’s difficult with 13 teams from Europe but that’s our intention, to try and achieve that.” And Kenny has also dismissed the fallout from his side’s friendly defeat to England at Wembley (remember the video?) as a “non-story.” He said: “It was a football video, basically of goals scored by the players in training, goals scored in Wembley the night before, also with some goals from previous Ireland matches against England, with some historical references and that was it. A lot was made of it but it was very light on content.”

Elsewhere this morning Kevin McStay has reflected on last weekend’s All-Ireland semi-finals, which saw Dublin and then Mayo bring a ruthless end to the fairytale campaigns of Cavan and Tipperary respectively. He writes: “Only the strongest teams make it to the final. Look at the last 10 finals. Just five counties have made it to the big day. Dublin, Kerry, Mayo, Tyrone and Donegal. Just five counties in a decade! So Tipp and Cavan reaching the final is a romantic idea. But it’s not a romantic reality.” And he suggests Mayo will be the team to give Dublin and Croke Park its first proper match of the Championship, when the two sides meet on December 19th. “Fortunately, Mayo-Dublin finals have been so riveting, they have glossed over so much of what went before. Time after time Mayo have stepped forward to make the All-Ireland final days unforgettable. They might do the same again. But can they come out the right side of this one? They coughed up 10 goal chances against Tipp and there is work to be done.”