Here is your handy guide to sport on television this week

MONDAY (June 14th)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 1am

Playoff

G4 Phoenix Suns @ Denver Nuggets

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10am

BBC 2, 7pm-8pm (highlights)

2nd Test, D5 England v New Zealand

TENNIS BBC 2, 1pm-6pm

Queen’s Club cinch Championships

SOCCER RTE 2 from 1.30pm

BBC 1 showing 1st & 3rd games

UTV showing 2nd game

Euro 2020, Group D

2pm Scotland v Czech Republic

Euro 2020, Group E

5pm Poland v Slovakia

8pm Spain v Sweden

CRICKET BT Sport 1 from 2.45pm

1st Test, D5 West Indies v South Africa

GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm

Highlights Weekend action

SOCCER BBC Red Button

Copa America

10pm Argentina v Chile

1am Paraguay v Bolivia

SOCCER RTE 2, 11.25pm-11.55pm

UTV, 10.45pm-11.45pm

Highlights Euro 2020

TUESDAY (June 15th)

TENNIS BBC 2, 1pm-6pm

Queen’s Club cinch Championships

HORSE RACING UTV, 1.30pm-4pm

ITV4, 3.55pm-6.30pm

Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-5.30pm

Virgin Media Two, 5.25pm-6.30pm

Ascot Including the St James’s Palace Stakes

SOCCER RTE 2 from 4.30pm

UTV from 4pm

Euro 2020, Group F

5pm Hungary v Portugal

8pm France v Germany

SOCCER RTE 2, 11.10pm-11.40pm

BBC 1, 11.15pm-midnight

Highlights Euro 2020

WEDNESDAY (June 16th)

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am

Day 1 Women: England v India

TENNIS BBC 2, 1pm-6pm

Queen’s Club cinch Championships

HORSE RACING UTV, 1.30pm-6pm

ITV4, 5.50pm-6.35pm

Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-5.30pm

Virgin Media Two, 5.25pm-6.30pm

Ascot Including the Prince of Wales’s Stakes

SOCCER RTE 2 from 1.30pm

BBC 1 showing 1st & 2nd games

UTV showing 3rd game

Euro 2020, Group B

2pm Finland v Russia

Euro 2020, Group A

5pm Turkey v Wales

8pm Italy v Switzerland

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7pm

7.45pm SL: Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers

SOCCER RTE 2, 11.05pm-11.35pm

BBC 1, 10.45pm-11.30pm

Highlights Euro 2020

THURSDAY (June 17th)

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am

Day 2 Women: England v India

CYCLING Eurosport 1, noon-4.45pm

Epinal French Road Championship

TENNIS BBC 2, 1pm-6pm

Queen’s Club cinch Championships

HORSE RACING ITV4, 1.30pm-6.35pm

Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-5.30pm

Virgin Media Two, 5.25pm-6.30pm

Ascot Including the Gold Cup

SOCCER RTE 2 from 1.30pm

UTV showing 1st & 2nd games

BBC 1 showing 3rd game

Euro 2020, Group C

2pm Ukraine v North Macedonia

Euro 2020, Group B

5pm Denmark v Belgium

Euro 2020, Group C

8pm Netherlands v Austria

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 3.30pm-3am

San Diego US Open

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm

7.45pm SL: St Helens v Warrington Wolves

SOCCER BBC Red Button

Copa America

10pm Colombia v Venezuela

1am Brazil v Peru

SOCCER RTE 2, 11.15pm-11.45pm

UTV, 10.45pm-11.45pm

Highlights Euro 2020

FRIDAY (June 18th)

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 9am

Practice French Grand Prix

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10am

ICC World Test Championship Final

Day 1 India v New Zealand

CRICKET Sky Sports Mix from 10.45am

Day 3 Women: England v India

TENNIS BBC 2, 1pm-6pm

Queen’s Club cinch Championships

HORSE RACING UTV, 1.30pm-6pm

ITV4, 5.50pm-6.35pm

Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-5.30pm

Virgin Media Two, 5.25pm-6.30pm

Ascot Including the Coronation Stakes

SOCCER RTE 2 from 1.30pm

BBC 1 showing 1st & 2nd games

UTV showing 3rd game

Euro 2020, Group E

2pm Sweden v Slovakia

Euro 2020, Group D

5pm Croatia v Czech Republic

8pm England v Scotland

CRICKET BT Sport 1 from 2.45pm

2nd Test, D1 West Indies v South Africa

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 3.30pm-3am

Torrey Pines GC US Open

RUGBY Premier Sports 1 from 7.40pm

FreeSports from 7.40pm

Top 14 Play-off Semi-final

7.45pm La Rochelle v Racing 92

SOCCER BBC Red Button

Copa America

10pm Chile v Bolivia

1am Argentina v Uruguay

SOCCER RTE 2, 11.30pm-midnight

BBC 1, 11.30pm-0.15am

Highlights Euro 2020

SATURDAY (June 19th)

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10am

ICC World Test Championship Final

Day 2 India v New Zealand

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 10am-2pm

Spanish & French Road Championships

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 10.45am

Practice & Qualifying French Grand Prix

CRICKET Sky Sports Mix from 10.45am

Day 4 Women: England v India

TENNIS BBC 2, 1pm-5pm

Queen’s Club cinch Championships

GAA TG4 from 1.15pm

TBA Football League

HORSE RACING UTV, 1.25pm-4pm

ITV4, 3.55pm-6.35pm

Virgin Media One, 1.25pm-5.30pm

Virgin Media Two, 5.25pm-6.30pm

Ascot Including the Diamond Jubilee Stakes

SOCCER RTE 2 from 1.30pm

BBC 1 showing 1st & 3rd games

UTV showing 2nd game

Euro 2020, Group F

2pm Hungary v France

5pm Portugal v Germany

Euro 2020, Group E

8pm Spain v Poland

RUGBY RTE 1 from 1.40pm

Under-20 Six Nations

2pm Scotland v Ireland

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 3.45pm

TBA English Premiership

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 4pm-2am

California US Open

RUGBY TG4 from 4.30pm

eir Sport 1 from 4.30pm

Premier Sports 1 from 4.30pm

Rainbow Cup final

5pm Benetton v Bulls

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 4.55pm

5pm SL: Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos

RUGBY Premier Sport 2 from 7.40pm

FreeSports from 7.40pm

Top 14 Play-off Semi-final

7.45pm Toulouse v Bordeaux-Begles

SOCCER RTE 2, 11.25pm-11.55pm

UTV, 10.40pm-11.40pm

Highlights Euro 2020

SUNDAY (June 20th)

UFC BT Sport 1 from 3am

Las Vegas Aleksei Oleinik v Serghei Spivac

Chan Sung Jung v Dan Ige

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10am

ICC World Test Championship Final

D3 India v New Zealand

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 11am-12.45pm, 1.15pm-4pm

Spanish & French Road Championships

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 12.30pm

Var French Grand Prix

MOTOGP BT Sport 2 from 12.30pm

Sachsenring GP of Germany

TENNIS BBC 2, 1pm-3pm

Queen’s Club cinch Championships

GAA TG4 from 1.30pm

TBA Football League

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 3pm-1am

Torrey Pines US Open

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 3pm

English Championship Play-off Final (2nd leg)

3.30pm Saracens v Ealing Trailfinders

SOCCER RTE 2 from 4.30pm

UTV & ITV4 from 3.55pm

Euro 2020, Group A

5pm Italy v Wales

5pm Switzerland v Turkey

CAMOGIE RTE 2 from 7.20pm

League Final

7.30pm Kilkenny/Tipperary v Cork/Galway

SOCCER BBC Red Button

Copa America

10pm Venezuela v Ecuador

SOCCER RTE 2, 11.10pm-11.40pm

UTV, 10.35pm-11.20pm

Highlights Euro 2020