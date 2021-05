Here is your handy guide to sport on television this week

MONDAY (May 31st)

TENNIS Eurosport 1, 9.55am-11.15pm

ITV4, 10am-10pm

Paris French Open

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 1.20pm-3.05pm

Stage 2 Criterium du Dauphine

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 2pm

League Two Play-off Final

3pm Morecambe v Newport County

SOCCER Sky Sports Red Button

European Under-21 Quarter-final

5pm Netherlands v France

8pm Denmark v Germany

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 4.55pm

European Under-21 Quarter-final

5pm Spain v Croatia

8pm Portugal v Italy

GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm

Highlights League action

TUESDAY (June 1st)

TENNIS Eurosport 1, 9.55am-10.15pm

ITV4, 10am-10pm

Paris French Open

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 1.20pm-3.05pm

Stage 3 Criterium du Dauphine

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 4.55pm

International

5pm Croatia v Armenia

7.45pm Poland v Russia

SOCCER Sky Sports Red Button

International

5pm Kosovo v San Marino

5pm Lithuania v Estonia

5pm North Macedonia v Slovenia

5pm Slovakia v Bulgaria

WEDNESDAY (June 2nd)

TENNIS Eurosport 1, 9.55am-11.15pm

ITV4, 10am-10pm

Paris French Open

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10am

BBC 2, 7pm-8pm (highlights)

1st Test, D1 England v New Zealand

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 11.55am

Under-21 International

Noon Republic of Ireland v Australia

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 1.20pm-3.05pm

Stage 4 Criterium du Dauphine

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 4.55pm

International

5pm Belarus v Azerbaijan

8.05pm France v Wales

SOCCER Sky Sports Red Button

International

5pm Bosnia and Herzegovina v Montenegro

6pm Norway v Luxembourg

7.45pm Romania v Georgia

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-9.30pm

Build-up Women’s US Open

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm

International

7.45pm Netherlands v Scotland

SOCCER UTV from 7.30pm

Virgin Media from 7.30pm

International

8pm England v Austria

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7.55pm

International

8pm Germany v Denmark

THURSDAY (June 3rd)

TENNIS Eurosport 1, 9.55am-11.15pm

ITV4, 10am-10pm

Paris French Open

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10am

BBC 2, 7pm-8pm (highlights)

1st Test, D2 England v New Zealand

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm

Germany European Open

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 1.20pm-3.05pm

Stage 5 Criterium du Dauphine

SOCCER RTE 2 from 4.30pm

Sky Sports Premier League from 4.55pm

International

5pm Andorra v Republic of Ireland

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 4.55pm

5pm European Under-21 Semi-final 1

8pm European Under-21 Semi-final 2

SOCCER Sky Sports Red Button

International

5pm Switzerland v Liechtenstein

6pm Turkey v Moldova

7.45pm Belgium v Greece

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 6.55pm

International

7pm Ukraine v Northern Ireland

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8pm-midnight

Ohio The Memorial Tournament

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 8.55pm

World Cup Qualifiers

9pm Bolivia v Venezuela

11pm Uruguay v Paraguay

FRIDAY (June 4th)

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, midnight-4am

San Francisco US Women’s Open

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 0.55am

World Cup Qualifiers

1am Argentina v Chile

4am Peru v Colombia

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 9am

Practice Azerbaijan Grand Prix

TENNIS Eurosport 1, 9.55am-11.15pm

ITV4, 10am-10pm

Paris French Open

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10am

BBC 2, 7pm-8pm (highlights)

1st Test, D3 England v New Zealand

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm

Hamburg European Open

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 1.20pm-3.05pm

Stage 6 Criterium du Dauphine

HORSE RACING UTV, 1.30pm-5pm

Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-5pm

Epsom Including the Cazoo Oaks

SOCCER Sky Sports Red Button

International

5pm Finland v Estonia

5pm Latvia v Lithuania

5pm Malta v Kosovo

7pm Hungary v Cyprus

7.45pm Faroe Islands v Iceland

7.45pm Slovenia v Gibraltar

RUGBY TG4 from 5.30pm

Premier Sports 2 from 5.55pm

Rainbow Cup

6pm Connacht v Ospreys

RUGBY Premier Sports 1 from 5.30pm

eir Sport 1 from 5.45pm

Rainbow Cup

6pm Bulls v Stormers

8.15pm Glasgow v Leinster

SOCCER Virgin Media Sport from 6pm

Sky Sports Football from 6.25pm

International

6.30pm Spain v Portugal

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 7pm

English Premiership

7.45pm Sale v Harlequins

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from

International

7.45pm Italy v Czech Republic

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8pm-midnight

Muirfield Village GC The Memorial Tournament

RUGBY TG4, 10.35pm-11.25pm

Highlights Glasgow v Leinster

SATURDAY (June 5th)

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, midnight-4am

Olympic Club US Women’s Open

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 1.30am

World Cup Qualifier

1.30am Brazil v Ecuador

TENNIS Eurosport 1, 10am-11.15pm

ITV4, 10am-10pm

Paris French Open

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 10am

Practice & Qualifying Azerbaijan Grand Prix

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am

BBC 2, 7pm-8pm (highlights)

1st Test, D4 England v New Zealand

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 12.10pm-2pm

Stage 7 Criterium du Dauphine

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5pm

Green Eagle GC European Open

HORSE RACING UTV, 1.25pm-5pm

Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-5pm

Epsom Including the Cazoo Derby

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 1.30pm

English Premiership

2pm Gloucester v Bath

4.30pm London Irish v Wasps

RUGBY LEAGUE BBC 1 from 2pm

Challenge Cup Semi-final

2.30pm Hull FC v St Helens

GAA TG4 from 2.30pm

Hurling League Division One B

3pm Antrim v Wexford

RUGBY Premier Sports 1 from 2.30pm

eir Sport 2 from 2.55pm

Rainbow Cup

3pm Lions v Sharks

5.15pm Edinburgh v Ulster

7.35pm Cardiff v Zebre

RUGBY LEAGUE BBC 2 from 4.30pm

Challenge Cup Semi-final

5pm Castleford v Warrington

GAA eir Sport 1 from 4.45pm

Premier Sport 2 from 5pm

Hurling League Division One B

5.15pm Dublin v Clare

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 4.55pm

Virgin Media Sport from 4.45pm

International

5pm Wales v Albania

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 4.55pm

International

5pm Russia v Bulgaria

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm

Ohio The Memorial Tournament

GAA TG4 from 6.15pm

Women’s Football League Division One B

6.30pm Tipperary v Dublin

GAA RTE 2 from 6.45pm

eir Sport 1 from 7pm

Premier Sport 2 from 7.10pm

Hurling League Division One A

7.15pm Limerick v Cork

BOXING BT Sport 1 from 7pm

Telford Daniel Dubois v Bogdan Dinu

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.40pm

International

7.45pm Sweden v Armenia

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-3am

San Francisco US Women’s Open

SUNDAY (June 6th)

UFC BT Sport 2 from midnight

Nevada Walt Harris v Marcin Tybura

Jairzinho Rozenstruik v Augusto Sakai

TENNIS Eurosport 1, 9.55am-11.20pm

ITV4, 10am-10pm

Paris French Open

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am

BBC 2, 7pm-8pm (highlights)

1st Test, D5 England v New Zealand

MOTOGP BT Sport 2 from 11.30am

Montmeló Grand Prix of Catalunya

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 11.30am

Baku City Azerbaijan Grand Prix

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, noon-4.30pm

Hamburg European Open

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 12.10pm-2.10pm

Final stage Criterium du Dauphine

TRIATHLON BBC 2, 1pm-6pm

Leeds World Championship Series

GAA TG4 from 1.15pm

Hurling League Division One B

1.45pm Kilkenny v Laois

Hurling League Division One A

3.45pm Galway v Waterford

Deferred Westmeath v Tipperary

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 2pm

English Premiership

3pm Northampton v Exeter

SOCCER UTV from 4.15pm

Virgin Media Two from 4.30pm

International

5pm England v Romania

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 4.30pm-11pm

Muirfield Village GC The Memorial Tournament

SOCCER Sky Sports Red Button

International

4.30pm Austria v Slovakia

5pm Denmark v Bosnia and Herzegovina

5pm Moldova v Azerbaijan

6pm Norway v Greece

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 4.55pm

International

5pm Luxembourg v Scotland

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 4.55pm

International

5pm Netherlands v Georgia

GOLF Sky Sports Mix, 6pm-midnight

San Francisco US Women’s Open

SOCCER Virgin Media Sport from 7.35pm

Sky Sports Premier League from 7.40pm

International

7.45pm Belgium v Croatia

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm

8pm European Under-21 Final

GAA RTE 2, 9.30pm-11.30pm

Highlights League Sunday

SOCCER UTV, 10.30pm-11.30pm

Highlights Internationals

BOXING Sky Box Office from 11.55pm

Miami Chad Johnson v Brian Maxwell

Jarrett Hurd v Luis Arias

Jean Pascal v Badou Jack

Floyd Mayweather v Logan Paul