Here is your handy guide to sport on television this week

MONDAY (Oct 19th)

NFL Sky Sports NFL from 1.10am

1.20am Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers

SOCCER Sky Sports Box Office

5.30pm PL: West Bromwich Albion v Burnley

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm

8pm PL: Leeds United v Wolverhampton

GAA TG4 from 7.20pm

7.30pm U-20H: Tipperary v Clare

SOCCER RTE 2, 7.30pm-8pm

Analysis Soccer Republic

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 7.40pm

7.45pm Serie A: Hellas Verona v Genoa

NFL Sky Sports NFL from 9.45pm

10am Kansas City Chiefs @ Buffalo Bills

TUESDAY (Oct 20th)

NFL Sky Sports NFL from 1am

1.15am Arizona Cardinals @ Dallas Cowboys

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 11.25am-4.45pm

Giro d’Italia Stage 16: To San Daniele del Friuli

Vuelta a España Stage 1: To Arrate

SOCCER Virgin Media Sport from 5.30pm

BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm

Champions League

5.55pm Dynamo Kyiv v Juventus

SOCCER ESPN from 5.45pm

Champions League

5.55pm Zenit St Petersburg v Club Bruges

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7pm

RTE 2 from 7.30pm

Champions League

8pm Paris Saint Germain v Manchester Utd

SOCCER Virgin Media Two from 7pm

BT Sport 3 from 7.15pm

Champions League

8pm Chelsea v Sevilla

SOCCER ESPN from 7.55pm

Champions League

8pm Barcelona v Ferencvárosi TC

SOCCER BT Sport Extra

Champions League

8pm Rennes v FK Krasnodar

8pm Lazio v Borussia Dortmund

8pm RB Leipzig v Istanbul Basaksehir

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm

Championship

7.45pm Norwich City v Birmingham City

SOCCER Sky Sports Arena from 7.40pm

Championship

7.45pm Millwall v Luton Town

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button

Championship

7.45pm Bristol City v Middlesbrough

7.45pm Coventry City v Swansea City

7.45pm Huddersfield Town v Derby County

7.45pm Nottingham Forest v Rotherham Utd

8pm Reading v Wycombe Wanderers

WEDNESDAY (Oct 21st)

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 11.25am-4.45pm

Giro d’Italia Stage 17: To Madonna di Campiglio

Vuelta a España Stage 2 To Lekunberri

SOCCER Virgin Media Sport from 5.30pm

BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm

Champions League

5.55pm Real Madrid v Shakhtar Donetsk

SOCCER ESPN from 5.45pm

Champions League

5.55pm FC Red Bull Salzburg v Lokomotiv Moscow

SOCCER Virgin Media Two from 7pm

BT Sport 2 from 7pm

Champions League

8pm Ajax v Liverpool

SOCCER <T>BT Sport 3 from 7.15pm

Champions League

8pm Manchester City v FC Porto

SOCCER ESPN from 7.55pm

Champions League

8pm Bayern Munich v Atlético Madrid

SOCCER BT Sport Extra

Champions League

8pm Inter Milan v Borussia Mönchengladbach

8pm Olympiakos v Marseille

8pm FC Midtjylland v Atalanta

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm

Championship

7.45pm Sheffield Wednesday v Brentford

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button

Championship

7.45pm Cardiff City v Bournemouth

7.45pm Queens Park Rangers v Preston North End

7.45pm Stoke City v Barnsley

7.45pm Watford v Blackburn Rovers

THURSDAY (Oct 22nd)

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-4.30pm

Brescia Italian Open

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 11.20am-4.45pm

Giro d’Italia Stage 18: To Laghi di Cancano

Vuelta a España Stage 3: To La Laguna Negra de Vinuesa

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 5.15pm

5.30pm SL: Castleford Tigers v Hull KR

7.45pm Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity

SOCCER Virgin Media Two from 5.30pm

BT Sport 1 from 5.45pm

Europa League

5.55pm Dundalk v Molde

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm

Europa League

5.55pm Rapid Vienna v Arsenal

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 5.30pm

Europa League

5.55pm Standard Liege v Rangers

SOCCER ESPN from 7.30pm

Europa League

8pm Leicester City v Zorya Luhansk

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.55pm

Europa League

8pm Sparta Prague v Lille

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.55pm

Europa League

8pm Tottenham Hotspur v LASK

SOCCER Virgin Media Two from 7.55pm

BT Sport 3 from 7.55pm

Europa League

8pm Celtic v AC Milan

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-9pm

Georgia LPGA Drive On Championship

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9pm-1am

California The Zozo Championship

FRIDAY (Oct 23rd)

NFL Sky Sports NFL from 0.30am

1.20am New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 10.30am

Practice Portuguese Grand Prix

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-4.30pm

Pozzolengo Italian Open

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 11.20am-4.45pm

Giro d’Italia Stage 19: To Asti

Vuelta a España Stage 4: To Ejea de los Caballeros

HORSE RACING ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm

Cheltenham Including the October Handicap Chase

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 5.15pm

5.30pm SL: Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils

7.45pm St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

RUGBY Sky Sports Mix from 5.55pm

6pm SR: Pumas v Stormers

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-9pm

Greensboro LPGA Drive On Championship

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm

Championship

7.45pm Nottingham Forest v Derby County

RUGBY ITV4 from 7pm

7.30pm Scotland v Georgia

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.15pm

Bundesliga

7.30pm Stuttgart v Cologne

RUGBY TG4 from 7.20pm

7.35pm Pro14: Leinster v Zebre

SOCCER RTE 2 from 7.30pm

TBA Airtricity League Premier Division

SOCCER FreeSports from 7.40pm

7.45pm Serie A: Sassuolo v Torino

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.45pm

8pm Ligue 1: Rennes v Angers

SOCCER Sky Sports Box Office

8pm PL: Aston Villa v Leeds Utd

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9pm-1am

Sherwood CC The Zozo Championship

SATURDAY (Oct 24th)

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 10.45am

Practice & Qualifying Portuguese Grand Prix

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 11.30am

12.30pm PL: West Ham Utd v Manchester City

SOCCER LaLigaTV from 11.30am

Noon LL: Osasuna v Athletic Bilbao

3pm Barcelona v Real Madrid

5.30pm Sevilla v Eibar

8pm Atletico Madrid v Real Betis

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm

Previews Football Focus

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon

Championship

12.30pm Watford v Bournemouth

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, noon-4.30pm

Brescia Italian Open

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 11.25am-4.45pm

Giro d’Italia Stage 20: To Sestriere

Vuelta a España Stage 5: To Sabiñánigo

HORSE RACING Virgin Media Two, 1.30pm-4pm

ITV4, 1.30pm-4.30pm

Cheltenham Including the Masterson Holdings Hurdle

GAA eir Sport 1 from 1.30pm

2pm FL: Kerry v Donegal

GAA TG4 from 1.45pm

2pm Football League (TBA)

4pm U-20 Football Final

SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 1.55pm

2pm Serie A: Atalanta v Sampdoria

5pm Genoa v Inter Milan

7.45pm Lazio v Bologna

RUGBY Virgin Media One from 2.30pm

3pm 6N: Ireland v Italy

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 2.30pm

Bundesliga

2.30pm Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt

5.30pm Borussia Dortmund v Schalke

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 2.55pm

3pm PL: Fulham v Crystal Palace

RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 3.25pm

3.30pm SR: Lions v Cheetahs

6pm Bulls v Sharks

GAA Sky Sports Mix from 5pm

6pm SHC: Dublin v Laois

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm

5.30pm PL: Manchester Utd v Chelsea

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 5.15pm

Premiership Final

6pm Exeter Chiefs v Wasps

RUGBY RTE 2 from 6pm

6.30pm Women’s 6N: Ireland v Italy

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-9pm

Greensboro LPGA Drive On Championship

UFC BT Sport Box Office from 7pm

Abu Dhabi Alexander Volkov v Walt Harris

Robert Whittaker v Jared Cannonier

Khabib Nurmagomedov v Justin Gaethje

RUGBY ITV4 from 7.30pm

8pm France v Wales

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.45pm

8pm Ligue 1: PSG v Dijon

SOCCER Sky Box Office

Premier Sports 1 from 7.55pm

8pm PL: Liverpool v Sheffield Utd

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9pm-1am

California The ZOZO Championship

RUGBY Virgin Media Two, 10pm-11pm

Highlights Ireland v Italy

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.20pm

Highlights Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Oct 25th)

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11am

Noon SP: Aberdeen v Celtic

SOCCER LaLigaTV from 11am

11am LL: Valladolid v Alaves

3pm Cadiz v Villarreal

5.30pm Getafe v Granada

8pm Real Sociedad v Huesca

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11am-3pm

Brescia Italian Open

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 11.25am

11.30am Serie A: Cagliari v Crotone

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from noon

Noon Ligue 1: Lens v Nantes

2pm Bordeaux v Nimes

4pm Nice v Lille

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 11.30am

Algarve Portuguese Grand Prix

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 12.15pm-4.30pm

Giro d’Italia Stage 21: Individual time-trial

Vuelta a España Stage 6: To Col du Tourmalet (France)

RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 1pm

2pm England v Barbarians

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm

2pm PL: Southampton v Everton

4.30pm Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle Utd

GAA TG4 from 1.30pm

TBA Football League

SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 1.55pm

2pm Serie A: Parma v Spezia

SOCCER FreeSports from 1.55pm

2pm Serie A: Benevento v Napoli

5pm Fiorentina v Udinese

7.45pm Juventus v Verona

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 2.15pm

Bundesliga

2.30pm Wolfsburg v Arminia Bielefeld

5pm Werder Bremen v Hoffenheim

RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 2.55pm

3pm Pro14: Ulster v Dragons

GAA RTE 2 from 3pm

3.45pm SHC: Clare v Limerick

NFL Sky Sports NFL from 4pm

TBA Week 7

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-8pm

Georgia LPGA Drive On Championship

GOLF Sky Sports Red Button from 5pm

Sky Sports Golf, 8pm-midnight

Sherwood CC The Zozo Championship

GAA TG4 from 5.30pm

Deferred Football League (TBA)

RUGBY BBC 2, 6pm-7pm

Highlights England v Barbarians

SOCCER Sky Box Office

7.15pm PL: Arsenal v Leicester City

RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 7.30pm

7.35pm Pro14: Edinburgh v Connacht

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.45pm

8pm Ligue 1: Lyon v Monaco

GAA RTE 2, 9.30pm-11.30pm

Highlights The Sunday Game

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.35pm

Highlights Match of the Day 2