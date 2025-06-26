All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals: Throw-in times, where to watch and more

The battle for Sam Maguire heats up this weekend with the four quarter-finals taking place at Croke Park. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Who’s playing?

The last eight in this year’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship will be cut down to four with the four quarter-finals to be staged across this weekend.

The pairings are Monaghan v Donegal, Tyrone v Dublin, Meath v Galway, and Armagh v Kerry.

Where and when?

The games will be played as two double-headers at Croke Park on Saturday and Sunday.

Monaghan v Donegal will serve as the weekend opener on Saturday, throwing in at 4pm, before Tyrone v Dublin at 6.15pm.

On Sunday, Meath v Galway is up first from 1.45pm, followed by Armagh v Kerry at 4pm.

Meath’s Ruairí Kinsella tackles Dublin's Con O'Callaghan during the Leinster SFC semi-final. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Are there tickets left?

Tickets for Saturday and Sunday’s double-headers went on general sale via Ticketmaster earlier this week with seated and terrace options still available as of Thursday afternoon.

How can I follow the action?

The two games on Saturday will be streamed live on GAA+, while Sunday’s double-header will be televised on RTÉ.

The Irish Times will be running a live GAA blog throughout the weekend, with updates, reports and reaction from our team of writers.

Any news stirring?

Following confirmation of the fixture details on Monday, Donegal criticised the six-day turnaround from their preliminary quarter-final win over Louth last Sunday and this Saturday’s quarter-final meeting with Monaghan.

While Galway were also in preliminary quarter-final last Sunday the same day, beating Down in Newry, they have an extra day to recover seeing as their quarter-final clash against Leinster champions Meath is set for Sunday.

[ Donegal disappointed at six-day turnaround for quarter-final against MonaghanOpens in new window ]

A statement released by Donegal GAA on Monday night claimed the welfare of their players was not “adequately considered” in the scheduling process for this weekend’s games.

Donegal manager Jim McGuinness. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

When will we know the semi-final pairings?

We’ll likely know the semi-final pairings after the final whistle of Armagh v Kerry on Sunday as repeat provincial and All-Ireland group pairings will be avoided where possible.

Depending on how the weekend’s results go, semi-final matchups between any combination of Monaghan, Donegal, Tyrone and Armagh would therefore be off the cards (given these counties already met in the Ulster SFC), as would Dublin v Meath (who met in Leinster).

Then the All-Ireland groups would come into play, further limiting our options. Armagh, Galway and Dublin each came out of Group 4, so no replay of any combination of them, while it’s also a no for Donegal v Tyrone and Kerry v Meath, as those counties already met in Group 1 and 2 respectively.

We’ll keep you posted on that front.