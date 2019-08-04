Here is your handy guide to sport on television this week
Monday – Sunday, August 5th – August 11th
MONDAY (Aug 5th)
SNOOKER Eurosport 2, 6.25am-3pm
Daqing International Championship
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10am
1st Test, D5 England v Australia
SOCCER BT Sport 2, 11am-11.30am
Eurosport 2, 11am-11.20am
Draw Uefa Champions League
SOCCER BT Sport 2, 12.30pm-1pm
Eurosport 2, 12.30pm-1pm
Draw Uefa Europa League
GAA TG4 from 2.55pm
Women’s Minor Football Final
(3.00) Cork v Monaghan
Women’s Senior Football Quarter-finals
(4.45) Dublin v Kerry
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 5pm-5.30pm
Tour of Poland Stage 3: To Zabrze
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
Championship
(7.45) Huddersfield Town v Derby County
SOCCER RTE 2, 7.30pm-8pm
Discussion Soccer Republic
GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Championship 2019
TUESDAY (Aug 6th)
SNOOKER Eurosport 2, 6.25am-3pm
Daqing International Championship
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 2.15pm-3.30pm
Tour of Poland Stage 4: To Kocierz
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 3.25pm
3rd T20 West Indies v India
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm
League Cup - 1st Round
(7.45) Portsmouth v Birmingham City
WEDNESDAY (Aug 7th)
SNOOKER Eurosport 2, 6.25am-3pm
Daqing International Championship
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 2.15pm-3.30pm
Tour of Poland Stage 5: To Bielsko-Biala
GAA TG4, 7.30pm-9pm
Repeat 2001 SFC: Dublin v Kerry
THURSDAY (Aug 8th)
SOCCER Premier Sports from 0.30am
(12.35) Friendly: Barcelona v Napoli
SNOOKER Eurosport 2, 6.25am-3pm
Daqing International Championship
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 9.45am-11am, 2pm-3.30pm
Alkmaar European Road Championships
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 2.25pm
1st ODI West Indies v India
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 3.30pm-6.30pm
North Berwick Women’s Scottish Open
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 5pm-5.30pm
Tour of Poland Stage 6: From Zakopane
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-11pm
Jersey City The Northern Trust
RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7pm
Super League
(7.45) Warrington Wolves v St Helens
FRIDAY (Aug 9th)
SNOOKER Eurosport 2, 5.55am-9am, 11.25am-2.30pm
Daqing International Championship
DARTS eir Sport 1, 10am-3pm
PDC Brisbane Darts Masters
EQUESTRIAN RTE 2, 1.45pm-6pm
RDS Dublin Horse Show
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 2pm-3.15pm
Tour of Poland Final stage: To Bukowina Tartzanska
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 3.30pm-6.30pm
Renaissance Club Women’s Scottish Open
ATHLETICS Eurosport 1, 6.15pm-8.30pm
Poland Euro Team Championships
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm
(8.00) PL: Liverpool v Norwich City
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-11pm
Liberty National GC The Northern Trust
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm
Ligue 1
(7.45) Monaco v Lyon
RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7pm
Super League
(7.45) Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons
SATURDAY (Aug 10th)
SNOOKER Eurosport 2, 5.55am-9am, 11.25am-2.30pm
Daqing International Championship
DARTS eir Sport 1, 10am-3pm
PDC Brisbane Darts Masters
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 10am
Rugby Championship
(10.45) Australia v New Zealand
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11am
(12.00) SP: Motherwell v Celtic
SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Discussion Football Focus
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from noon
(12.30) PL: West Ham Utd v Manchester City
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from noon
Championship
(12.30) Leeds Utd v Nottingham Forest
HORSE RACING ITV4, 12.45pm-4.35pm
Ascot Including the Shergar Cup
GAA TG4 from 12.45pm
Women’s Football Quarter-final
(1.00) Mayo v Armagh
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-3pm
Alkmaar European Road Championships
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 1.55pm
Currie Cup
(2.00) Sharks v Free State Cheetahs
(4.15) Golden Lions v Blue Bulls
RUGBY RTE 2 from 1.30pm
Channel 4 from 1.30pm
International
(2.00) Ireland v Italy
ATHLETICS BBC 2, 2.30pm-7pm
Eurosport 1, 3pm-7pm
Poland Euro Team Championships
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 2.30pm-5.30pm
North Berwick Women’s Scottish Open
SOCCER Premier Sports 1 (Ireland only)
(3.00) PL: Crystal Palace v Everton
GAA TG4 from 2.35pm
Minor Football Semi-final
(3.00) Mayo v Cork
GAA RTE 2 from 4.15pm
Sky Sports Arena from 4pm
All-Ireland Senior Football Semi-final
(5.00) Dublin v Mayo
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm
(5.30) PL: Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
(5.20) NL: Notts County v Barnet
SOCCER Premier Sports from 7pm
(7.10) Friendly: Atletico Madrid v Juventus
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm
Jersey City The Northern Trust
TENNIS BT Sport 3, 6pm-8pm, 11pm-1am
WTA Rogers Cup Semi-finals (Toronto)
EQUESTRIAN RTE 2, 7pm-8.30pm
RDS Dublin Horse Show
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 8pm
Rugby Championship
(8.40) Argentina v South Africa
SOCCER Premier Sports from 9.55pm
(10.00) Friendly: Napoli v Barcelona
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.55pm
Highlights Match of the Day
SUNDAY (Aug 11th)
UFC BT Sport 2 from 1am
Montevideo Valentina Shevchenko v Liz Carmouche
BOXING BT Sport 1 from 2.45am
Philadelphia Carl Frampton v Emmanuel Dominguez
SNOOKER Eurosport 2, 5.55am-9.30am, 11.25am-2.30pm
Daqing International Championship Final
MOTOGP BT Sport 2 from 12.30pm
Spielberg Grand Prix of Austria
GAA TG4 from 1pm
Minor Football Semi-final
(1.30) Galway v Kerry
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm
Premier League
(2.00) Newcastle Utd v Arsenal
(4.30) Manchester Utd v Chelsea
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1pm-3pm
Alkmaar European Road Championships
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 1pm
International
(2.00) England v Wales
ATHLETICS BBC 2, 1.30pm-6pm
Eurosport 1, 3pm-6pm
Poland Euro Team Championships
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm-4.30pm
Renaissance Club Women’s Scottish Open
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 1.45pm
(2.00) Ligue 1: Lille v Nantes
(4.00) Ligue 1: Strasbourg v Metz
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket Red Button from 2.30pm
Sky Sports Cricket from 5.45pm
2nd ODI West Indies v India
GAA RTE 2 from 2.30pm
Sky Sports Arena from 2.30pm
Senior Football Semi-final
(3.00) Kerry v Tyrone
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm
Liberty National GC The Northern Trust
RUGBY BBC 2, 6pm-7pm
Highlights England v Wales
TENNIS BT Sport 3, 6.30pm-9pm
WTA Rogers Cup Final (Toronto)
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.45pm
(8.00) Ligue 1: PSG v Nimes
GAA RTE 2, 9.35pm-11.35pm
Highlights The Sunday Game
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.35pm
Highlights Match of the Day