Seattle Seahawks win Super Bowl with dominant victory over New England Patriots

Seattle Seahawks players including Byron Murphy (91) and Devon Witherspoon celebrate after Murphy recovered a fumble after a sack during the third quarter of their Super Bowl win over New England Patriots. Photograph: Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks claimed a second Super Bowl title as they beat the New England Patriots 29-13 with a dominant defensive performance.

New England quarterback Drake Maye was sacked six times as the Seahawks defence kept their opponents scoreless until the fourth quarter at Santa Clara, California.

Maye also threw two interceptions and fumbled under pressure, with the two turnovers leading to Seahawks touchdowns.

The Seahawks grabbed an early lead with Jason Myers landing a 33-yard field goal at the end of the first drive.

Maye was sacked three times in New England’s first four possessions, their opening five drives ending with a punt as the Patriots managed just 52 total yards in the first half.

Seattle also found it hard to make consistent progress with the ball as quarterback Sam Darnold was forced to scramble and pass under pressure.

But they stretched their lead early in the second quarter with a second Myers field goal after back-to-back runs from Kenneth Walker, who became the first running back to be named MVP in 28 years, took them deep into Patriots territory.

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker (9) avoids a tackle on his way to being named MVP in the Super Bowl. Photograph: Doug Mills/The New York Times

Christian Gonzalez broke up a Darnold pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba on the goal line at the end of the half, Myers making it 9-0 from 41 yards.

No team has won a Super Bowl after failing to score in the first half and the Patriots’ woes continued as they were forced to punt again on the first drive of the second half, Darnold and Walker steering the Seahawks downfield for Myers to stretch the lead from 41 yards.

Darnold was sacked after the Patriots were forced to punt again, but Maye was caught twice more as the Seahawks defence turned the screw.

The second sack broke the record for the most suffered by a quarterback in the postseason with 20 and forced a fumble, the Seahawks recovering and taking full advantage as Darnold found AJ Barner from 16 yards for the first touchdown of the game.

The Patriots responded with their first spark of offence, Maye connecting with Mack Hollins from 35 yards for their first score, but Maye threw an interception trying to force a pass under pressure and Myers stretched the advantage to 22-7 with his Super Bowl record-breaking fifth field goal.

Maye, who finished second in the season’s MVP voting, was pressured again with Uchenna Nwosu collecting the ball as it popped up and returning it 45 yards for a touchdown.

A late touchdown pass from Maye to Rhamondre Stevenson was merely a consolation for the Patriots. – PA