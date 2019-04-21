Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week
Monday – Sunday, April 22nd – 28th
MONDAY (April 22nd)
SNOOKER BBC 2, 10am-12.15pm, 1pm-6pm
BBC Red Button, 10am-2pm, 2.30pm-6pm, 7pm-11pm
Eurosport 1, 10am-10pm
Sheffield World Championship
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon
(12.30) L1: Portsmouth v Coventry City
(3.00) L2: Oldham Athletic v Mansfield Town
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
Championship
(1.00) Aston Villa v Millwall
(3.00) Derby County v QPR
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 1pm-2.30pm
Stage 1 Tour of the Alps
HORSE RACING RTE 2, 2.30pm-5.30pm
Fairyhouse Including the Irish Grand National
RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 4.55pm
(5.00) SL: Catalans Dragons v Castleford Tigers
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5pm
Championship
(5.15) Brentford v Leeds Utd
SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 5.55pm
(6.00) Serie A: Napoli v Atalanta
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm
Sky 1 from 7.30pm
(8.00) PL: Chelsea v Burnley
SOCCER ESPN from 7.15pm
Bundesliga
(7.30) Wolfsburg v Eintracht Frankfurt
SOCCER RTE 2, 7.30pm-8pm
Discussion Soccer Republic
GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights League action
TUESDAY (April 23rd)
SNOOKER BBC 2, 10am-12.15pm, 1pm-6pm
BBC Red Button, 10am-2pm, 2.30pm-6pm, 7pm-11pm
Eurosport 1, 10am-10pm
Sheffield World Championship
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 1pm-2.30pm
Stage 2 Tour of the Alps
HORSE RACING RTE 2, 3pm-5.05pm
Fairyhouse Including the Michael Ryan Handicap Hurdle
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7.30pm
(7.45) PL: Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion
SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 7.30pm
(8.00) AL: Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians
SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 8.25pm
Eleven Sports 1 & Premier 1
(8.30) La Liga: Alaves v Barcelona
WEDNESDAY (April 24th)
SNOOKER BBC 2, 10am-11.15pm, 1.10pm-6pm
BBC Red Button, 10am-2pm, 2.30pm-6pm, 7pm-11pm
Eurosport 1, 10am-10pm
Sheffield World Championship
CYCLING Eurosport 2, noon-1.30pm
Stage 3 Tour of the Alps
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 1.30pm-4pm
One-day classic Fleche Wallonne
POOL Sky Sports Arena, 5pm-9pm
Sky Sports Action, 9.30pm-1.30am
Las Vegas US Open 9-Ball Championship
SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 6.25pm
Eleven Sports 1 & Premier 1
(6.30) La Liga: Atletico Madrid v Valencia
(8.30) La Liga: Levante v Real Betis
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm
(8.00) PL: Manchester Utd v Manchester City
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Cup: AC Milan (0) v Lazio (0)
THURSDAY (April 25th)
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-1.30pm, 3.30pm-6.30pm
Morocco Trophee Hassan II
SNOOKER BBC 2, 1pm-6pm
BBC Red Button, 1pm-6pm, 7pm-11pm
Eurosport 1, 1pm-10pm
Sheffield World Championship
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 1pm-2.30pm
Stage 4 Tour of the Alps
POOL Sky Sports Arena, 5pm-9pm
Sky Sports Mix, 9pm-0.30am
Mandalay Bay US Open 9-Ball Championship
SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 6.25pm
(6.30) La Liga: Sevilla v Rayo Vallecano
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6.30pm-11.30pm
TPC Louisiana Classic of New Orleans
DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10pm
Birmingham Premier League
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Cup: Atalanta (3) v Fiorentina (3)
SOCCER ITV4 from 8.15pm
Eleven Sports 1 & Premier 1
(8.30) La Liga: Getafe v Real Madrid
FRIDAY (April 26th)
NFL Sky Sports Action from 0.30am
Nashville NFL Draft (first round)
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 8.30am
(8.35) SR: Crusaders v Lions
F1 Sky Sports F1 from 9.45am
Sky Sports Main Event from 9.45am
Practice Azerbaijan Grand Prix
SNOOKER BBC 2, 10am-12.15pm, 1pm-6pm
BBC Red Button, 10am-2pm, 2.30pm-6pm, 7pm-11pm
Eurosport 1, 10am-10pm
Sheffield World Championship
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-1.30pm, 3.30pm-6.30pm
Rabat Trophee Hassan II
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 1pm-2.30pm
Stage 5 Tour of the Alps
HORSE RACING ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm
Sandown Park Including the Classic Trial & Sandown Mile
POOL Sky Sports Arena, 5pm-9pm
Sky Sports Mix, 10.30pm-1.30am
Las Vegas US Open 9-Ball Pool
RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 7pm
(7.45) EP: Sale v Bath
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm
(8.00) PL: Liverpool v Huddersfield Town
SOCCER ESPN from 7.25pm
Bundesliga
(7.30) Augsburg v Bayer Leverkusen
SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 7.30pm
(8.00) AL: Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Ligue 1: Bordeaux v Lyon
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6.30pm-11.30pm
TPC Louisiana Classic of New Orleans
NFL Sky Sports Action from 11pm
Nashville NFL Draft (second round)
SATURDAY (April 27th)
BOXING Sky Sports Main Event from 0.30am
Los Angeles Srisaket Sor Rungvisai v Juan Francisco Estrada
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 8.30am
(8.35) SR: Hurricanes v Chiefs
(10.45) SR: Waratahs v Sharks
SNOOKER BBC 2, 10am-noon, 4.30pm-5.30pm, 7pm-8pm
BBC 1, 1.45pm-4.30pm
BBC Red Button, 10am-2pm, 4.30pm-6pm, 7pm-11pm
Eurosport 1, 10am-10pm
Sheffield World Championship
F1 Sky Sports F1 from 10.45am
Sky Sports Main Event from 10.45am
Practice & Qualifying Azerbaijan Grand Prix
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 11.30am
(12.30) PL: Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham Utd
SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Discussion Football Focus
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon
(12.30) SP: Celtic v Kilmarnock
TABLE TENNIS Eurosport 2, noon-2pm
Budapest World Championship finals
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-5.30pm
Dar Es Salam Trophee Hassan II
HORSE RACING UTV, 1.30pm-4pm
Sandown Park Including the Gold Cup
RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 1.30pm
(2.00) EP: Exeter v Harlequins
(4.30) EP: Wasps v Saracens
RUGBY eir Sport 2 from 2pm
(3.00) Pro14: Dragons v Scarlets
(5.15) Pro 14: Cardiff v Ospreys
(7.35) Pro14: Glasgow v Edinburgh
RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 2pm
(2.05) SR: Stormers v Bulls
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 2.45pm
Championship
(3.00) London Irish v Ealing
SOCCER Sky Sports (Ireland only)
(3.00) PL: Fulham v Cardiff
RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 4.30pm
(5.15) Pro14: Ulster v Leinster
(7.35) Pro14: Munster v Connacht
RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 5pm
(5.15) SL: Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
(5.30) PL: Brighton v Newcastle Utd
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.15pm
Championship
(5.15) Sheffield Utd v Ipswich Town
(7.30) Norwich City v Blackburn Rovers
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 5.15pm
Bundesliga
(5.30) Stuttgart v Borussia Monchengladbach
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm
TPC Louisiana Classic of New Orleans
SOCCER ITV4 & Eleven Sports 1
(7.45) La Liga: Barcelona v Levante
NFL Sky Sports Action from 8pm
Tennessee NFL Draft (final round)
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.25pm-11.50pm
Highlights Match of the Day
RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 10.35pm
(10.40) SR: Los Jaguares v Brumbies
SUNDAY (April 28th)
UFC BT Sport 1 from 2am
Florida Jacare Souza v Jack Hermansson
MMA Sky Sports Action from 3am
San Jose Rory MacDonald v Jon Fitch
ATHLETICS BBC 2, 8.30am-10am
BBC 1, 10am-2.30pm
London Live coverage of marathon
SNOOKER BBC 2, 10am-12.15pm, 2pm-6pm, 7pm-8pm
BBC Red Button, 5pm-6pm, 7pm-11pm
Eurosport 1, 10am-10pm
Sheffield World Championship
SOCCER eir Sports 2 from 10.55am
(1.00) La Liga: Valencia v Eibar
(1.00) La Liga: Girona v Sevilla
SOCCER Sky Sports Action from 11.25am
(11.30) Top 14: Toulon v Bordeaux
F1 Sky Sports F1 from 11.30am
Baku Azerbaijan Grand Prix
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 11.45am
(12.15) SP: Hibernian v Hearts
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11.30am
Championship
(12.00) Leeds Utd v Aston Villa
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5pm
Morocco Trophee Hassan II
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm
(2.05) PL: Burnley v Manchester City
(4.03) PL: Manchester Utd v Chelsea
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 1pm-4pm
One-day classic Liege-Bastogne-Liege
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 2.30pm
(3.00) SP: Rangers v Aberdeen
RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm
(3.00) EP: Worcester v Gloucester
TENNIS BT Sport 2, 3pm-5.30pm
WTA Final from Stuttgart
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 3.45pm
(3.50) Top 14: Stade Francais v Clermont
SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 4.55pm
(5.00) Serie A: Sampdoria v Lazio
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 4.55pm
Bundesliga
(5.00) Nuremberg v Bayern Munich
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm
TPC Louisiana Classic of New Orleans
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 6.30pm
(6.30) MLS: Minnesota Utd v DC Utd
SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 7.40pm
Eleven Sports 1 & Premier 1
(7.45) La Liga: Rayo Vallecano v Real Madrid
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.40pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2