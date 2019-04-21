Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week

Monday – Sunday, April 22nd – 28th

 

MONDAY (April 22nd)

SNOOKER BBC 2, 10am-12.15pm, 1pm-6pm
BBC Red Button, 10am-2pm, 2.30pm-6pm, 7pm-11pm
Eurosport 1, 10am-10pm
Sheffield World Championship

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon
(12.30) L1: Portsmouth v Coventry City
(3.00) L2: Oldham Athletic v Mansfield Town

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
Championship
(1.00) Aston Villa v Millwall
(3.00) Derby County v QPR

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 1pm-2.30pm
Stage 1 Tour of the Alps

HORSE RACING RTE 2, 2.30pm-5.30pm
Fairyhouse Including the Irish Grand National

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 4.55pm
(5.00) SL: Catalans Dragons v Castleford Tigers

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5pm
Championship
(5.15) Brentford v Leeds Utd

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 5.55pm
(6.00) Serie A: Napoli v Atalanta

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm
Sky 1 from 7.30pm
(8.00) PL: Chelsea v Burnley

SOCCER ESPN from 7.15pm
Bundesliga
(7.30) Wolfsburg v Eintracht Frankfurt

SOCCER RTE 2, 7.30pm-8pm
Discussion Soccer Republic

GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights League action

TUESDAY (April 23rd)

SNOOKER BBC 2, 10am-12.15pm, 1pm-6pm
BBC Red Button, 10am-2pm, 2.30pm-6pm, 7pm-11pm
Eurosport 1, 10am-10pm
Sheffield World Championship

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 1pm-2.30pm
Stage 2 Tour of the Alps

HORSE RACING RTE 2, 3pm-5.05pm
Fairyhouse Including the Michael Ryan Handicap Hurdle

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7.30pm
(7.45) PL: Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 7.30pm
(8.00) AL: Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 8.25pm
Eleven Sports 1 & Premier 1
(8.30) La Liga: Alaves v Barcelona

WEDNESDAY (April 24th)

SNOOKER BBC 2, 10am-11.15pm, 1.10pm-6pm
BBC Red Button, 10am-2pm, 2.30pm-6pm, 7pm-11pm
Eurosport 1, 10am-10pm
Sheffield World Championship

CYCLING Eurosport 2, noon-1.30pm
Stage 3 Tour of the Alps

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 1.30pm-4pm
One-day classic Fleche Wallonne

POOL Sky Sports Arena, 5pm-9pm
Sky Sports Action, 9.30pm-1.30am
Las Vegas US Open 9-Ball Championship

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 6.25pm
Eleven Sports 1 & Premier 1
(6.30) La Liga: Atletico Madrid v Valencia
(8.30) La Liga: Levante v Real Betis

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm
(8.00) PL: Manchester Utd v Manchester City

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Cup: AC Milan (0) v Lazio (0)

THURSDAY (April 25th)

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-1.30pm, 3.30pm-6.30pm
Morocco Trophee Hassan II

SNOOKER BBC 2, 1pm-6pm
BBC Red Button, 1pm-6pm, 7pm-11pm
Eurosport 1, 1pm-10pm
Sheffield World Championship

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 1pm-2.30pm
Stage 4 Tour of the Alps

POOL Sky Sports Arena, 5pm-9pm
Sky Sports Mix, 9pm-0.30am
Mandalay Bay US Open 9-Ball Championship

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 6.25pm
(6.30) La Liga: Sevilla v Rayo Vallecano

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6.30pm-11.30pm
TPC Louisiana Classic of New Orleans

DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10pm
Birmingham Premier League

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Cup: Atalanta (3) v Fiorentina (3)

SOCCER ITV4 from 8.15pm
Eleven Sports 1 & Premier 1
(8.30) La Liga: Getafe v Real Madrid

FRIDAY (April 26th)

NFL Sky Sports Action from 0.30am
Nashville NFL Draft (first round)

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 8.30am
(8.35) SR: Crusaders v Lions

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 9.45am
Sky Sports Main Event from 9.45am
Practice Azerbaijan Grand Prix

SNOOKER BBC 2, 10am-12.15pm, 1pm-6pm
BBC Red Button, 10am-2pm, 2.30pm-6pm, 7pm-11pm
Eurosport 1, 10am-10pm
Sheffield World Championship

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-1.30pm, 3.30pm-6.30pm
Rabat Trophee Hassan II

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 1pm-2.30pm
Stage 5 Tour of the Alps

HORSE RACING ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm
Sandown Park Including the Classic Trial & Sandown Mile

POOL Sky Sports Arena, 5pm-9pm
Sky Sports Mix, 10.30pm-1.30am
Las Vegas US Open 9-Ball Pool

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 7pm
(7.45) EP: Sale v Bath

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm
(8.00) PL: Liverpool v Huddersfield Town

SOCCER ESPN from 7.25pm
Bundesliga
(7.30) Augsburg v Bayer Leverkusen

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 7.30pm
(8.00) AL: Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Ligue 1: Bordeaux v Lyon

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6.30pm-11.30pm
TPC Louisiana Classic of New Orleans

NFL Sky Sports Action from 11pm
Nashville NFL Draft (second round)

SATURDAY (April 27th)

BOXING Sky Sports Main Event from 0.30am
Los Angeles Srisaket Sor Rungvisai v Juan Francisco Estrada

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 8.30am
(8.35) SR: Hurricanes v Chiefs
(10.45) SR: Waratahs v Sharks

SNOOKER BBC 2, 10am-noon, 4.30pm-5.30pm, 7pm-8pm
BBC 1, 1.45pm-4.30pm
BBC Red Button, 10am-2pm, 4.30pm-6pm, 7pm-11pm
Eurosport 1, 10am-10pm
Sheffield World Championship

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 10.45am
Sky Sports Main Event from 10.45am
Practice & Qualifying Azerbaijan Grand Prix

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 11.30am
(12.30) PL: Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham Utd

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Discussion Football Focus

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon
(12.30) SP: Celtic v Kilmarnock

TABLE TENNIS Eurosport 2, noon-2pm
Budapest World Championship finals

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-5.30pm
Dar Es Salam Trophee Hassan II

HORSE RACING UTV, 1.30pm-4pm
Sandown Park Including the Gold Cup

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 1.30pm
(2.00) EP: Exeter v Harlequins
(4.30) EP: Wasps v Saracens

RUGBY eir Sport 2 from 2pm
(3.00) Pro14: Dragons v Scarlets
(5.15) Pro 14: Cardiff v Ospreys
(7.35) Pro14: Glasgow v Edinburgh

RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 2pm
(2.05) SR: Stormers v Bulls

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 2.45pm
Championship
(3.00) London Irish v Ealing

SOCCER Sky Sports (Ireland only)
(3.00) PL: Fulham v Cardiff

RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 4.30pm
(5.15) Pro14: Ulster v Leinster
(7.35) Pro14: Munster v Connacht

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 5pm
(5.15) SL: Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
(5.30) PL: Brighton v Newcastle Utd

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.15pm
Championship
(5.15) Sheffield Utd v Ipswich Town
(7.30) Norwich City v Blackburn Rovers

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 5.15pm
Bundesliga
(5.30) Stuttgart v Borussia Monchengladbach

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm
TPC Louisiana Classic of New Orleans

SOCCER ITV4 & Eleven Sports 1
(7.45) La Liga: Barcelona v Levante

NFL Sky Sports Action from 8pm
Tennessee NFL Draft (final round)

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.25pm-11.50pm
Highlights Match of the Day

RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 10.35pm
(10.40) SR: Los Jaguares v Brumbies

SUNDAY (April 28th)

UFC BT Sport 1 from 2am
Florida Jacare Souza v Jack Hermansson

MMA Sky Sports Action from 3am
San Jose Rory MacDonald v Jon Fitch

ATHLETICS BBC 2, 8.30am-10am
BBC 1, 10am-2.30pm
London Live coverage of marathon

SNOOKER BBC 2, 10am-12.15pm, 2pm-6pm, 7pm-8pm
BBC Red Button, 5pm-6pm, 7pm-11pm
Eurosport 1, 10am-10pm
Sheffield World Championship

SOCCER eir Sports 2 from 10.55am
(1.00) La Liga: Valencia v Eibar
(1.00) La Liga: Girona v Sevilla

SOCCER Sky Sports Action from 11.25am
(11.30) Top 14: Toulon v Bordeaux

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 11.30am
Baku Azerbaijan Grand Prix

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 11.45am
(12.15) SP: Hibernian v Hearts

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11.30am
Championship
(12.00) Leeds Utd v Aston Villa

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5pm
Morocco Trophee Hassan II

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm
(2.05) PL: Burnley v Manchester City
(4.03) PL: Manchester Utd v Chelsea

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 1pm-4pm
One-day classic Liege-Bastogne-Liege

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 2.30pm
(3.00) SP: Rangers v Aberdeen

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm
(3.00) EP: Worcester v Gloucester

TENNIS BT Sport 2, 3pm-5.30pm
WTA Final from Stuttgart

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 3.45pm
(3.50) Top 14: Stade Francais v Clermont

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 4.55pm
(5.00) Serie A: Sampdoria v Lazio

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 4.55pm
Bundesliga
(5.00) Nuremberg v Bayern Munich

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm
TPC Louisiana Classic of New Orleans

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 6.30pm
(6.30) MLS: Minnesota Utd v DC Utd

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 7.40pm
Eleven Sports 1 & Premier 1
(7.45) La Liga: Rayo Vallecano v Real Madrid

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.40pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2

