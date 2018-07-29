Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week
Monday – Sunday, July 30th – August 5th
MONDAY (July 30th)
SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 12.25pm
Premier Sports from 12.25pm
(12.30) ICC: PSG v Atletico Madrid
HORSE RACING RTE 2, 5pm-8pm
Galway Including the Connacht Hotel Handicap
HORSE Sky Sports Action, 7pm-9pm
RACING Galway, Windsor & Wolverhampton
SOCCER RTE 2, 8pm-9pm
Discussion Soccer Republic
GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Hurling championship
TUESDAY (July 31st)
HORSE RACING TV3, 1.30pm-4pm
UTV, 1.30pm-4pm
Glorious Goodwood Including the Goodwood Cup
HORSE RACING RTE 2, 5pm-8pm
Galway Including the CQ BMW Mile Handicap
HORSE Sky Sports Action, 7pm-9pm
RACING Galway & Worcester
WEDNESDAY (Aug 1st)
SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 1.25am
(1.30) ICC: Tottenham v AC Milan
SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 2.55am
(3.05) ICC: Barcelona v Roma
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10am
1st Test, D1 England v India
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 10.55am
(11.00) CSL: Shandong Luneng v Shanghai Shenhua
HORSE RACING TV3, 1.30pm-4pm
UTV, 1.30pm-4pm
Glorious Goodwood Including the Sussex Stakes
HORSE RACING RTE 2, 5pm-8pm
Galway Including the Galway Plate
SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 7.40pm
Champions League Qualifier
(7.45) Rosenborg (1) v Celtic (3)
SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 7.50pm
(8.05) ICC: Arsenal v Chelsea
THURSDAY (Aug 2nd)
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 0.45am
MLS All Stars v Juventus
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am
1st Test, D2 England v India
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11am-6.30pm
Royal Lytham & St Annes Women’s British Open
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 12.30pm
(12.35) CSL: Beijing Guoan v Hebei China Fortune
HORSE RACING TV3, 1.30pm-4pm
UTV, 1.30pm-4pm
Glorious Goodwood Including the Nassau Stakes
HORSE RACING RTE 2, 2pm-5pm
Galway Including the Galway Hurdle
GOLF Sky Sports Golf Red Button (2pm)
Sky Sports Golf, 6.30pm-11.30pm
Firestone CC WGC-Bridgestone Invitational
SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 6.55pm
Europa League
(7.00) Asteras Tripolis (2) v Hibernian (3)
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.15pm
Europa League
(7.45) Burnley (1) v Aberdeen (1)
FRIDAY (Aug 3rd)
SPORTS RTE 2, 9.15am-1pm, 2pm-9pm
BBC 2, 9am-1.45pm, 5.15pm-9pm
BBC 1, 1.45pm-5.15pm
Eurosport, 7.30am-noon, 12.45pm-9pm
Glasgow & Berlin European Championships (multi-sports event)
AFL BT Sport 3 from 10.30am
(10.50) Richmond v Geelong Cats
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am
1st Test, D3 England v India
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11am-6.30pm
Royal Lytham & St Annes Women’s British Open
HORSE RACING TV3, 1.30pm-4pm
UTV, 1.30pm-4pm
Glorious Goodwood Including the King George Stakes
GOLF Sky Sports Golf Red Button (2pm)
Sky Sports Golf, 6.30pm
Firestone CC WGC-Bridgestone Invitational
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
Championship
(8.00) Reading v Derby County
DARTS ITV4, 7pm-11pm
Auckland World Series of Darts
SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 7.30pm
(7.45) AL: Waterford v Cork City
SATURDAY (Aug 4th)
AFL BT Sport 3 from 4.30am
(4.45) Hawthorn v Essendon
(7.35) Adelaide Crows v Port Adelaide
SPORTS RTE 2, 9.15am-5.15pm, 9pm-10pm
BBC 2, 9am-1.15pm
BBC 1, 1.15pm-9pm
Eurosport, 7.30am-9pm
Glasgow & Berlin European Championships (multi-sports event)
RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Action from 9am
TBA Super Rugby final
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10am
1st Test, D4 England v India
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, noon-7pm
Royal Lytham & St Annes Women’s British Open
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon
(12.30) L1: Sunderland v Charlton Athletic
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from noon
(12.30) NL: Salford City v Leyton Orient
HORSE RACING TV3, 1.30pm-4pm
UTV, 1.30pm-4pm
Glorious Goodwood Including the Stewards’ Cup
GAA Sky Sports Action from 5pm
Senior Football - Super 8s
(6.00) Galway v Monaghan
GAA RTE 2 from 5.15pm
Senior Camogie Quarter-finals
(5.30) Tipperary v Waterford
(7.15) Dublin v Galway
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.15pm
Championship
(5.30) Sheffield Utd v Swansea City
GAA Sky Sports Action from 5.50pm
Senior Football - Super 8s
(6.00) Kerry v Kildare
SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 6.55pm
(7.00) Friendly: Girona v Tottenham
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-11pm
Akron WGC-Bridgestone Invitational
BOXING Sky Sports Mix from 7pm
Cardiff Joe Cordina v Sean Dodd
DARTS ITV4, 7pm-11pm
Auckland World Series of Darts
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 9pm
(9.00) MLS: Atlanta Utd v Toronto
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 9pm-10pm
One-day race Clasica San Sebastian
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 10pm-11pm
Highlights Tour of Poland (stage 1)
SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 10.55pm
(11.00) ICC: Real Madrid v Juventus
SUNDAY (Aug 5th)
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 0.30am
(0.30) MLS: Montreal Impact v DC United
SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 1am
(1.05) ICC: AC Milan v Barcelona
UFC BT Sport 2 from 3am
LA Cody Garbrandt v TJ Dillashaw
AFL BT Sport 3 from 4am
(4.10) Carlton v GWS Giants
(7.40) West Coast Eagles v Fremantle
SPORTS RTE 2, 9.15am-3pm, 5.15pm-9.30pm
BBC 2, 9am-9pm
Eurosport, 8.45am-9pm
Glasgow & Berlin European Championships (multi-sports event)
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10am
1st Test, D5 England v India
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, noon-7pm
Royal Lytham Women’s British Open
RUGBY LEAGUE BBC 1 from 12.15pm
Challenge Cup Semi-finals
(12.30) St Helens v Catalans
(2.45) Warrington v Leeds
MOTOGP BT Sport 2 from 12.30pm
Brno Grand Prix of the Czech Republic
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 12.30pm
Scottish Premier
(1.00) Aberdeen v Rangers
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 2pm
FA Community Shield
(3.00) Chelsea v Manchester City
GAA RTE 1 from 3pm
Senior Football - Super 8s
(3.30) Donegal v Tyrone
GAA RTE 2 from 3pm
Senior Football - Super 8s
(3.30) Dublin v Roscommon
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 3.30pm
Championship
(4.30) Leeds Utd v Stoke City
GOLF Sky Sports Golf Red Button (5pm)
Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-11pm
Firestone CC WGC-Bridgestone Invitational
DARTS ITV4, 7pm-11pm
Auckland World Series of Darts
TENNIS Sky Sports Arena, 8pm-10pm
ATP Citi Open final from Washington DC
WTA Citi Open final from Washington DC
GAA RTE 2, 9.30pm-11.30pm
Highlights The Sunday Game
TENNIS BT Sport 1, 10pm-0.30am
WTA Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic final from San Jose
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 10pm-11pm
Highlights Tour of Poland (stage 2)
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.15pm
Highlights Match of the Day
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11.10pm
(11.00) MLS: New York Red Bulls v Los Angeles FC