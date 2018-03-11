Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week

Monday–Sunday, March 12th – March 18th

Damian Cullen

 

MONDAY (March 12th)

NBA BT Sport 1 from 1am
LA Cavaliers @ Lakers

WINTER OLYMPICS Channel 4, 1.30am-9am
Day 3 Including snowboard cross & wheelchair curling

CRICKET Sky Sports Mix from 7.25am
ICC WCQ West Indies v Holland

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 7.55am
2nd Test, D4 South Africa v Australia

SOCCER RTE 2, 7pm-8pm
Discussion Soccer Republic

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm
(8.00) PL: Stoke City v Manchester City

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.15pm
(7.30) B: Werder Bremen v Cologne

WINTER OLYMPICS Channel 4, 7.30pm-8pm
Highlights From Pyeongchang

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.55pm
(8.00) La Liga: Alaves v Real Betis

GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Hurling & football leagues

RUGBY RTE 2, 8pm-9pm
Analysis Against the Head

TUESDAY (March 13th)

NBA BT Sport 2 from midnight
Houston Spurs @ Rockets

WINTER OLYMPICS Channel 4, 0.15am-9am
Day 4 Including 12.5km biathlon & super combined skiing

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 7.55am
2nd Test, D5 South Africa v Australia

HORSE RACING TV3, 1pm-4.30pm
UTV, 1pm-4.30pm
Cheltenham Including the Champion Hurdle

SOCCER TV3 from 7.30pm
BT Sport 2 from 7pm
(7.45) CL: Manchester Utd (0) v Sevilla (0)

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 7.30pm
BT Sport 3 fro 7.30pm
(7.45) CL: Roma (1) v Shakhtar Donetsk (2)

WINTER OLYMPICS Channel 4, 7.30pm-8pm
Highlights From Pyeongchang

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.45pm
(7.45) C: Brentford v Cardiff City

HORSE RACING 3e, 8pm-9pm
Highlights from Cheltenham

WEDNESDAY (March 14th)

WINTER OLYMPICS Channel 4, 0.15am-9am
Day 5 Including slalom & cross country sprint classic

HORSE RACING TV3, 1pm-4.30pm
UTV, 1pm-4.30pm
Cheltenham Including the Queen Mother Champion Chase

SOCCER ESPN from 4pm
(4.00) Ligue 1: PSG v Angers

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 4.45pm
eir Sport 1 from 4.55pm
(5.00) CL: Besiktas (0) v Bayern Munich (5)

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
(5.00) Serie A: Juventus v Atalanta

SOCCER RTE 2 from 7pm
(7.45) CL: Barcelona (1) v Chelsea (1)

HORSE RACING 3e, 7pm-8pm
Highlights from Cheltenham

WINTER OLYMPICS Channel 4, 7.30pm-8pm
Highlights From Pyeongchang

THURSDAY (Mar 15th)

NBA BT Sport 2 from midnight
Boston Wizards @ Celtics
Oakland Lakers @ Warriors

WINTER OLYMPICS Channel 4, 0.15am-9am
Day 6 Including slalom & wheelchair curling

HORSE RACING TV3, 1pm-4.30pm
UTV, 1pm-4.30pm
Cheltenham Including the Ryanair Chase

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 3.55pm
BT Sport 2 from 4pm
(4.00) EL: Lokomotiv Moscow (0) v Atletico Madrid (3)

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 5.55pm
(4.00) EL: Dynamo Kiev (2) v Lazio (2)

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-10pm
Bay Hill Arnold Palmer Invitational

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 6pm
(6.00) EL: Atletic Bilbao (1) v Marseille (3)

SOCCER ESPN from 6pm
(6.00) EL: Zenit St Petersburg (1) v Rb Leipzig (2)

HORSE RACING 3e, 7pm-8pm
Highlights from Cheltenham

DARTS Sky Sports Main Event, 7pm-10.30pm
Nottingham Premier League

WINTER OLYMPICS Channel 4, 7.30pm-8pm
Highlights From Pyeongchang

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 7.30pm
BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
(8.05) EL: Arsenal (2) v AC Milan (0)

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 8pm
BT Sport 3 from 8pm
(8.05) EL: Salzburg (2) v Borussia Dortmund (1)

NBA BT Sport 2 from 11.30pm
New York 76ers @ Knicks
Portland Cavaliers @ Trail Blazers

SOCCER UTV, 11.45pm-0.45am
Highlights Europa League

FRIDAY (Mar 16th)

WINTER OLYMPICS Channel 4, 0.15am-9am
Day 7 Including banked slalom snowboarding

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 6.30am
(6.35) SR: Chiefs v Bulls

MOTOGP BT Sport 2 from 9.30am
Practice Grand Prix of Qatar

HORSE RACING TV3, 1pm-4.30pm
UTV, 1pm-4.30pm
Cheltenham Including the Gold Cup

RUGBY Sky Sports Main Event from 5pm
(5.30) Women: England v Ireland

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-10pm
Bay Hill Arnold Palmer Invitational

RUGBY BBC Two Scotland from 7.30pm
(7.35) Pro14: Edinburgh v Munster

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm
(7.45) SL: St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 7.45pm
(8.00) U20s: England v Ireland

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.55pm
(8.00) La Liga: Levante v Eibar

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 6.55pm
(7.00) U-18: England v Rep of Ireland

DARTS Sky Sports Main Event, 7pm-10.30pm
Nottingham Premier League

HORSE RACING 3e, 7pm-8pm
Highlights from Cheltenham

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.15pm
(7.30) B: Freiburg v Stuttgart

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm
(7.45) SP: St Johnstone v Hibernian

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm
(7.45) SL: St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

WINTER OLYMPICS Channel 4, 7.30pm-8pm
Highlights From Pyeongchang

SATURDAY (Mar 17th)

WINTER OLYMPICS Channel 4, 0.15am-9am
Day 8 Including giant slalom skiing & 7.5km cross country

RUGBY Sky Sports Main Event from 6.30am
(6.35) SR: Highlanders v Crusaders
(8.45) Brumbies v Sharks

MOTOGP BT Sport 2 from 9.30am
Practice & Qualifying Grand Prix of Qatar

RUGBY TV3 from 11.30am
UTV from noon
BBC 1 from 4.30pm
(12.30) 6N: Italy v Scotland
(2.45) England v Ireland
(5.00) Wales v France

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 11.45am
(12.15) FA Cup: Swansea City v Tottenham

SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 11.55am
(12.00) La Liga: Deportivo La Coruna v Las Palmas

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Previews Football Focus

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from noon
(12.30) C: Fulham v QPR

GAA TG4 from 1.30pm
All-Ireland club finals
(2.00) SF: Corofin v Nemo Rangers
(3.45) HL: Cuala v Na Piarsaigh

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 1pm
(1.05) SR: Stormers v Blues

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-4.30pm
Milan-San Remo 109th edition of one-day race

HORSE RACING ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm
Uttoxeter Including the Midlands Grand National

SOCCER Sky Sports (Ireland only)
(3.00) PL: Bournemouth v West Brom

RUGBY Sky Sports Main Event from 3.10pm
(3.15) SR: Lions v Sunwolves

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 4.30pm -10pm
Bay Hill Arnold Palmer Invitational

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Action from 4.55pm
(5.00) SL: Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
(5.30) PL: Liverpool v Watford

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 5.15pm
(5.30) C: Bolton v Aston Villa

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 5.15pm
(5.30) B: Wolfsburg v Schalke

SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 5.25pm
(5.30) La Liga: Real Sociedad v Getafe

GAA eir Sport 1 from 6.50pm
(7.00) FL: Cork v Clare

GAA eir Sport 2 from 6.50pm
(7.00) FL: Kerry v Kildare

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm
(7.45) FA Cup: Manchester Utd v Brighton

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Serie A: Spal v Juventus

WINTER OLYMPICS Channel 4, 7.30pm-8.30pm
Highlights From Pyeongchang

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.40pm
(7.45) La LIga: Real Betis v Espanyol

UFC BT Sport 2 from 9pm
London Fabricio Werdum v Alexander Volkov

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 9.35pm
(9.40) SR: Los Jaguares v Reds

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10pm-1am
Arizona LPGA: Founders Cup

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.50pm
Highlights Match of the Day

GAA RTE 2, 11.15pm-0.15am
Highlights All-Ireland club finals

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11.30pm
(11.30) MLS: Atlanta Utd v Vancouver Whitecaps

SUNDAY (Mar 18th)

NBA BT Sport 1 from 0.30am
San Antonio Timberwolves @ Spurs

WINTER OLYMPICS Channel 4, 0.30am-5.35am, 8am-9am
Day 9 Including giant slalom skiing & ice hockey

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 5am
(5.05) SR: Waratahs v Melbourne Rebels

MOTOGP BT Sport 2 from 10.30am
Losail Grand Prix of Qatar

SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 10.55am
(11.00) La Liga: Leganes v Sevilla

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 11.25am
(11.30) Top 14: Castres v Brive

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 11.30am
(12.00) C: Derby Co v Cardiff City

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 11.30am
(11.30) Serie A: Sampdoria v Inter Milan

SOCCER ESPN from noon
(12.00) Ligue 1: Nice v PSG

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 12.30pm
(12.30) B: Borussia Dortmund v Hannover
(2.30) Cologne v Bayer Leverkusen
(5.00) Rb Leipzig v Bayern Munich

WINTER OLYMPICS Channel 4, 12.30pm-3.15pm
PyeongChang Including Closing Ceremony

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 1.20pm
(1.30) FA Cup: Wigan v Southampton
(4.30) Leicester v Chelsea

GAA TG4 from 1.30pm
TBA Hurling & football league action

RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 1.30pm
Leinster SSC final
(2.00) Belvedere v Blackrock College
Munster SSC final
(4.00) CBC v Glenstal Abbey

SOCCER ESPN from 2pm
(2.00) Serie A: AC Milan v Chievo

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 2.10pm
(2.15) SP: Motherwell v Celtic

SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 3.10pm
(3.15) La Liga: Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 3.45pm
(3.50) Top 14: Toulouse v Montpellier

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 4.30pm-10pm
Bay Hill Arnold Palmer Invitational

SOCCER Sky Sports Foot ball Red Button
(5.30) La Liga: Celta Vigo v Malaga

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.25pm
(5.30) La Liga: Villarreal v Atletico Madrid
(7.45) Real Madrid v Girona

TENNIS BT Sport 2, 6pm-8.30pm
WTA Final from Indian Wells

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Serie A: Napoli v Genoa

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.45pm
(8.00) Ligue 1: Marseille v Lyon

TENNIS Sky Sports Main Event, 8pm-10pm
ATP Final from Indian Wells

SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 9pm
(9.00) MLS: FC Dallas v Seattle Sounders

GAA RTE 2, 9.30pm-11pms
Highlights The Sunday Game

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10pm-1am
Arizona LPGA: Founders Cup

NBA BT Sport 1 from 10pm
New Orleans Celtics @ Pelicans

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.35pm-11.35pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.