Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week
Monday–Sunday, March 12th – March 18th
MONDAY (March 12th)
NBA BT Sport 1 from 1am
LA Cavaliers @ Lakers
WINTER OLYMPICS Channel 4, 1.30am-9am
Day 3 Including snowboard cross & wheelchair curling
CRICKET Sky Sports Mix from 7.25am
ICC WCQ West Indies v Holland
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 7.55am
2nd Test, D4 South Africa v Australia
SOCCER RTE 2, 7pm-8pm
Discussion Soccer Republic
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm
(8.00) PL: Stoke City v Manchester City
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.15pm
(7.30) B: Werder Bremen v Cologne
WINTER OLYMPICS Channel 4, 7.30pm-8pm
Highlights From Pyeongchang
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.55pm
(8.00) La Liga: Alaves v Real Betis
GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Hurling & football leagues
RUGBY RTE 2, 8pm-9pm
Analysis Against the Head
TUESDAY (March 13th)
NBA BT Sport 2 from midnight
Houston Spurs @ Rockets
WINTER OLYMPICS Channel 4, 0.15am-9am
Day 4 Including 12.5km biathlon & super combined skiing
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 7.55am
2nd Test, D5 South Africa v Australia
HORSE RACING TV3, 1pm-4.30pm
UTV, 1pm-4.30pm
Cheltenham Including the Champion Hurdle
SOCCER TV3 from 7.30pm
BT Sport 2 from 7pm
(7.45) CL: Manchester Utd (0) v Sevilla (0)
SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 7.30pm
BT Sport 3 fro 7.30pm
(7.45) CL: Roma (1) v Shakhtar Donetsk (2)
WINTER OLYMPICS Channel 4, 7.30pm-8pm
Highlights From Pyeongchang
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.45pm
(7.45) C: Brentford v Cardiff City
HORSE RACING 3e, 8pm-9pm
Highlights from Cheltenham
WEDNESDAY (March 14th)
WINTER OLYMPICS Channel 4, 0.15am-9am
Day 5 Including slalom & cross country sprint classic
HORSE RACING TV3, 1pm-4.30pm
UTV, 1pm-4.30pm
Cheltenham Including the Queen Mother Champion Chase
SOCCER ESPN from 4pm
(4.00) Ligue 1: PSG v Angers
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 4.45pm
eir Sport 1 from 4.55pm
(5.00) CL: Besiktas (0) v Bayern Munich (5)
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
(5.00) Serie A: Juventus v Atalanta
SOCCER RTE 2 from 7pm
(7.45) CL: Barcelona (1) v Chelsea (1)
HORSE RACING 3e, 7pm-8pm
Highlights from Cheltenham
WINTER OLYMPICS Channel 4, 7.30pm-8pm
Highlights From Pyeongchang
THURSDAY (Mar 15th)
NBA BT Sport 2 from midnight
Boston Wizards @ Celtics
Oakland Lakers @ Warriors
WINTER OLYMPICS Channel 4, 0.15am-9am
Day 6 Including slalom & wheelchair curling
HORSE RACING TV3, 1pm-4.30pm
UTV, 1pm-4.30pm
Cheltenham Including the Ryanair Chase
SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 3.55pm
BT Sport 2 from 4pm
(4.00) EL: Lokomotiv Moscow (0) v Atletico Madrid (3)
SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 5.55pm
(4.00) EL: Dynamo Kiev (2) v Lazio (2)
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-10pm
Bay Hill Arnold Palmer Invitational
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 6pm
(6.00) EL: Atletic Bilbao (1) v Marseille (3)
SOCCER ESPN from 6pm
(6.00) EL: Zenit St Petersburg (1) v Rb Leipzig (2)
HORSE RACING 3e, 7pm-8pm
Highlights from Cheltenham
DARTS Sky Sports Main Event, 7pm-10.30pm
Nottingham Premier League
WINTER OLYMPICS Channel 4, 7.30pm-8pm
Highlights From Pyeongchang
SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 7.30pm
BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
(8.05) EL: Arsenal (2) v AC Milan (0)
SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 8pm
BT Sport 3 from 8pm
(8.05) EL: Salzburg (2) v Borussia Dortmund (1)
NBA BT Sport 2 from 11.30pm
New York 76ers @ Knicks
Portland Cavaliers @ Trail Blazers
SOCCER UTV, 11.45pm-0.45am
Highlights Europa League
FRIDAY (Mar 16th)
WINTER OLYMPICS Channel 4, 0.15am-9am
Day 7 Including banked slalom snowboarding
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 6.30am
(6.35) SR: Chiefs v Bulls
MOTOGP BT Sport 2 from 9.30am
Practice Grand Prix of Qatar
HORSE RACING TV3, 1pm-4.30pm
UTV, 1pm-4.30pm
Cheltenham Including the Gold Cup
RUGBY Sky Sports Main Event from 5pm
(5.30) Women: England v Ireland
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-10pm
Bay Hill Arnold Palmer Invitational
RUGBY BBC Two Scotland from 7.30pm
(7.35) Pro14: Edinburgh v Munster
RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm
(7.45) SL: St Helens v Leeds Rhinos
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 7.45pm
(8.00) U20s: England v Ireland
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.55pm
(8.00) La Liga: Levante v Eibar
SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 6.55pm
(7.00) U-18: England v Rep of Ireland
DARTS Sky Sports Main Event, 7pm-10.30pm
Nottingham Premier League
HORSE RACING 3e, 7pm-8pm
Highlights from Cheltenham
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.15pm
(7.30) B: Freiburg v Stuttgart
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm
(7.45) SP: St Johnstone v Hibernian
RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm
(7.45) SL: St Helens v Leeds Rhinos
WINTER OLYMPICS Channel 4, 7.30pm-8pm
Highlights From Pyeongchang
SATURDAY (Mar 17th)
WINTER OLYMPICS Channel 4, 0.15am-9am
Day 8 Including giant slalom skiing & 7.5km cross country
RUGBY Sky Sports Main Event from 6.30am
(6.35) SR: Highlanders v Crusaders
(8.45) Brumbies v Sharks
MOTOGP BT Sport 2 from 9.30am
Practice & Qualifying Grand Prix of Qatar
RUGBY TV3 from 11.30am
UTV from noon
BBC 1 from 4.30pm
(12.30) 6N: Italy v Scotland
(2.45) England v Ireland
(5.00) Wales v France
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 11.45am
(12.15) FA Cup: Swansea City v Tottenham
SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 11.55am
(12.00) La Liga: Deportivo La Coruna v Las Palmas
SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Previews Football Focus
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from noon
(12.30) C: Fulham v QPR
GAA TG4 from 1.30pm
All-Ireland club finals
(2.00) SF: Corofin v Nemo Rangers
(3.45) HL: Cuala v Na Piarsaigh
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 1pm
(1.05) SR: Stormers v Blues
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-4.30pm
Milan-San Remo 109th edition of one-day race
HORSE RACING ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm
Uttoxeter Including the Midlands Grand National
SOCCER Sky Sports (Ireland only)
(3.00) PL: Bournemouth v West Brom
RUGBY Sky Sports Main Event from 3.10pm
(3.15) SR: Lions v Sunwolves
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 4.30pm -10pm
Bay Hill Arnold Palmer Invitational
RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Action from 4.55pm
(5.00) SL: Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
(5.30) PL: Liverpool v Watford
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 5.15pm
(5.30) C: Bolton v Aston Villa
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 5.15pm
(5.30) B: Wolfsburg v Schalke
SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 5.25pm
(5.30) La Liga: Real Sociedad v Getafe
GAA eir Sport 1 from 6.50pm
(7.00) FL: Cork v Clare
GAA eir Sport 2 from 6.50pm
(7.00) FL: Kerry v Kildare
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm
(7.45) FA Cup: Manchester Utd v Brighton
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Serie A: Spal v Juventus
WINTER OLYMPICS Channel 4, 7.30pm-8.30pm
Highlights From Pyeongchang
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.40pm
(7.45) La LIga: Real Betis v Espanyol
UFC BT Sport 2 from 9pm
London Fabricio Werdum v Alexander Volkov
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 9.35pm
(9.40) SR: Los Jaguares v Reds
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10pm-1am
Arizona LPGA: Founders Cup
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.50pm
Highlights Match of the Day
GAA RTE 2, 11.15pm-0.15am
Highlights All-Ireland club finals
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11.30pm
(11.30) MLS: Atlanta Utd v Vancouver Whitecaps
SUNDAY (Mar 18th)
NBA BT Sport 1 from 0.30am
San Antonio Timberwolves @ Spurs
WINTER OLYMPICS Channel 4, 0.30am-5.35am, 8am-9am
Day 9 Including giant slalom skiing & ice hockey
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 5am
(5.05) SR: Waratahs v Melbourne Rebels
MOTOGP BT Sport 2 from 10.30am
Losail Grand Prix of Qatar
SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 10.55am
(11.00) La Liga: Leganes v Sevilla
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 11.25am
(11.30) Top 14: Castres v Brive
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 11.30am
(12.00) C: Derby Co v Cardiff City
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 11.30am
(11.30) Serie A: Sampdoria v Inter Milan
SOCCER ESPN from noon
(12.00) Ligue 1: Nice v PSG
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 12.30pm
(12.30) B: Borussia Dortmund v Hannover
(2.30) Cologne v Bayer Leverkusen
(5.00) Rb Leipzig v Bayern Munich
WINTER OLYMPICS Channel 4, 12.30pm-3.15pm
PyeongChang Including Closing Ceremony
SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 1.20pm
(1.30) FA Cup: Wigan v Southampton
(4.30) Leicester v Chelsea
GAA TG4 from 1.30pm
TBA Hurling & football league action
RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 1.30pm
Leinster SSC final
(2.00) Belvedere v Blackrock College
Munster SSC final
(4.00) CBC v Glenstal Abbey
SOCCER ESPN from 2pm
(2.00) Serie A: AC Milan v Chievo
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 2.10pm
(2.15) SP: Motherwell v Celtic
SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 3.10pm
(3.15) La Liga: Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 3.45pm
(3.50) Top 14: Toulouse v Montpellier
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 4.30pm-10pm
Bay Hill Arnold Palmer Invitational
SOCCER Sky Sports Foot ball Red Button
(5.30) La Liga: Celta Vigo v Malaga
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.25pm
(5.30) La Liga: Villarreal v Atletico Madrid
(7.45) Real Madrid v Girona
TENNIS BT Sport 2, 6pm-8.30pm
WTA Final from Indian Wells
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Serie A: Napoli v Genoa
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.45pm
(8.00) Ligue 1: Marseille v Lyon
TENNIS Sky Sports Main Event, 8pm-10pm
ATP Final from Indian Wells
SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 9pm
(9.00) MLS: FC Dallas v Seattle Sounders
GAA RTE 2, 9.30pm-11pms
Highlights The Sunday Game
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10pm-1am
Arizona LPGA: Founders Cup
NBA BT Sport 1 from 10pm
New Orleans Celtics @ Pelicans
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.35pm-11.35pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2