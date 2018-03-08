Peter O’Mahony pleased by reports of Kidney and Kiss coaching London Irish

Reports that Declan Kidney is going to be London Irish head coach were welcomed by Munster and Ireland flanker Peter O’Mahony.

It was reported this week in the Daily Telegraph that the former Irish coach Kidney and former Ulster director of rugby (and interim Irish coach) Les Kiss would form a coaching partnership at the club with the announcement expected to be made next week.

“Yeah absolutely, you know Deccie gave me my first couple of caps and I know he’s been eager to get back into rugby, he’s been in college in UCC, he’s been looking after the players down there,” said O’Mahony.

‘Officially announced’

“But I met him a few weeks ago and I know he’s been eager to get back in, and it’s good to see him and Les, I think, get back stuck in. . . I don’t know, has that been officially announced?”

Not yet, not officially. It is understood, however, that as part of the overhaul, Brendan Venter, the former London Irish player-coach and Saracens director of rugby will leave the club.

“Ah but look, it’s good because I have a huge amount of respect for the pair of them,” added O’Mahony. “It’s good to see them getting back in, not that Les has been out for long but I knew he was going to get picked up quick. He’s an incredible coach.”