Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week

Monday, October 23rd – Sunday, October 29th

Damian Cullen

 

MONDAY (Oct 23rd)

NFL Sky Sports Main Event from 1am
(1.30) Atlanta Falcons @ New England Patriots

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 6.55pm
(7.00) La Liga: Real Sociedad v Espanyol

SOCCER RTE 2, 7.30pm-9pm
London 2017 FIFA Awards

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7.40pm
(7.45) IP: Linfield v Crusaders

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(8.00) La Liga: Deportivo La Coruna v Girona

GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Championship 2017

SOCCER RTE 2, 11.05pm-0.05am
Discussion Soccer Republic

TUESDAY (Oct 24th)

NFL Sky Sports Main Event from 1.15am
(1.30) Washington Redskins @ Philadelphia Eagles

GREYHOUND RACING Sky Sports Arena, 7pm-9.30pm
Nottingham British Breeders Stakes

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.15pm
(7.45) SP: Hibernian v Hearts

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm
(7.45) League Cup: Swansea City v Manchester Utd

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Serie A: Inter Milan v Sampdoria

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 7.30pm-10.40pm
Day 1 Six Day London

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.45pm
(7.45) German Cup: Magdeburg v Borussia Dortmund

WEDNESDAY (Oct 25th)

NFL BBC 2, 0.15am-1.05am
Highlights This Week

CRICKET Sky Sports Main Event from 9am
2nd ODI India v New Zealand

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.15pm
(7.45) SP: Aberdeen v Celtic

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm
(8.00) League Cup: Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham Utd

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
(7.45) German Cup: Rb Leipzig v Bayern Munich

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 7.30pm-10.40pm
Day 2 Six Day London

SOCCER ESPN from 7.45pm
(7.45) Serie A: Juventus v Spal

THURSDAY (Oct 26th)

GOLF Sky Sports Main Event, 4am-8am
China WGC-HSBC Champions

DARTS eir Sport 1, 12.45pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm
ITV4, 7pm-11pm
PDC European Championship (Belgium)

CRICKET Sky Sports Main Event from 4pm
Twenty20 South Africa v Bangladesh

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6.30pm-9.30pm
Mississippi Sanderson Farms Championship

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 7.30pm-10.40pm
Day 3 Six Day London

SPORTS Sky Sports Main Event, 8pm-9.30pm
London Sports Women of the Year

FRIDAY (Oct 27th)

NFL Sky Sports Main Event from 0.30am
(1.25) Miami Dolphins @ Baltimore Ravens

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 4am-8am
Shanghai WGC-HSBC Champions

RUGBY LEAGUE BBC 2 from 9am
eir Sport 2 from 9am
(10.00) World Cup: Australia v England

DARTS eir Sport 1, 12.45pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm
ITV4, 12.45pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm
PDC European Championship (Belgium)

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6.30pm-9.30pm
Jackson Sanderson Farms Championship

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm
(7.45) C: Leeds Utd v Sheffield Utd

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 7pm
(7.45) EP: Sale Sharks v Exeter Chiefs

RUGBY TG4 from 7.20pm
(7.35) Pro14: Connacht v Munster

RUGBY BBC 2 Wales from 7.30pm
(7.35) Pro14: Ospreys v Dragons

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 7.30pm-10.40pm
Day 4 Six Day London

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
(7.30) B: Mainz v Eintracht Frankfurt

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Ligue 1: PSG v Nice

SATURDAY (Oct 28th)

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 4am-8am
China WGC-HSBC Champions

RUGBY LEAGUE eir Sport 2 from 5.30am
(6.00) World Cup: Papua New Guinea v Wales
(8.10) New Zealand v Samoa
(10.40) Fiji v United States

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 6am-8am
Stage 1 Tour of Hainan

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 11.30am
(12.30) PL: Manchester Utd v Tottenham Hotspur

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon
(12.30) SP: Hearts v Rangers

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Previews Football Focus

DARTS eir Sport 1, 12.45pm-5pm
ITV4, 7pm-11pm
PDC European Championship (Belgium)

HORSE ITV4, 1.30pm-4.15pm
RACING From Cheltenham

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 1.40pm
(1.45) Top 14: Toulon v Brive

SOCCER Sky Sports (Ireland only)
(3.00) PL: West Brom v Manchester City

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 2.30pm
(3.00) EP: Northampton v Wasps

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 3.45pm
(4.00) Currie Cup final

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
(5.30) PL: Bournemouth v Chelsea

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.15pm
(5.30) C: Hull City v Nottingham Forest

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm
(5.30) B: Bayern Munich v Rb Leipzig

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 5.15pm
(joined) Serie A: AC Milan v Juventus

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(5.30) Eredivisie: Roda JC Kerk v Feyenoord

BOXING Sky Box Office from 6pm
Cardiff Frank Buglioni v Callum Johnson
Kal Yafai v Sho Ishida
Anahi Sanchez v Katie Taylor
Dillian Whyte v Robert Helenius
Anthony Joshua v Carlos Takam

RUGBY BBC 2 from 6.15pm
Sky Sports Action from 6.15pm
(6.30) Pro14: Ulster v Leinster

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6.30p-9.30pm
Jackson Sanderson Farms Championship

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 7pm
eir Sport 1 from 7.55pm
Qualifying Mexican Grand Prix

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 7.30pm-10.40pm
Day 5 Six Day London

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Serie A: AS Roma v Bologna

SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 7.35pm
(7.45) Eredivisie: Willem II v Ajax

RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 7.40pm
(7.45) Top 14: Clermont Auvergne v Stade Francais

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.55pm
Highlights Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Oct 29th)

UFC ESPN from 2am
Sao Paulo Lyoto Machida v Derek Brunson

GOLF Sky Sports 3am-8am
Shanghai WGC-HSBC Champions

RUGBY LEAGUE eir Sport 2 from 3.30am
(4.00) World Cup: Ireland v Italy
(6.15) Scotland v Tonga
(deferred) France v Lebanon

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 6am-7.45am, 11.30am-3pm
Stage 2 Tour of Hainan

MOTOGP BT Sport 2 from 6.45am
Sepang Grand Prix of Malaysia

SNOOKER Eurosport 2, 7.45am-10am
China International Championship (day 1)

CRICKET Sky Sports Golf, 7.50am-4am
3rd ODI India v New Zealand

TENNIS BT Sport 1, 11am-2pm
WTA Final from Singapore

RUGBY Sky Sports Mix from 11.25am
(11.30) Top 14: Castres v Agen

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(11.30) Eredivisie: Vitesse Arnhem v PSV Eindhoven

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11.30am
(12.00) C: Birmingham City v Aston Villa

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket Red Button (12.25pm)
Twenty20 South Africa v Bangladesh

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 12.30pm
(1.30) PL: Brighton and Hove Albion v Southampton
(4.00) Leicester City v Everton

DARTS eir Sport 1, 12.45pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm
ITV4, 12.45pm-5pm
PDC European Championship (Belgium)

NFL BBC 2 from 1pm
(1.30) Minnesota Vikings v Cleveland Browns

TENNIS Sky Sports Arena, 1pm-2.55pm
ATP Erste Bank Open final (Vienna)

TENNIS Sky Sports Mix, 2pm-4pm
ATP Swiss Indoors final (Basel)

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 2pm
(2.00) Serie A: Napoli v Sassuolo

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 2.30pm
(2.30) B: Werder Bremen v Augsburg

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm
(3.00) EP: Bath v Gloucester

GAA TG4 from 2.30pm
TBA County finals

RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 2.55pm
(3.00) C: Doncaster v Cornish Pirates

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 4pm
(4.00) Ligue 1: Toulouse v Saint-Etienne

NFL Sky Sports Action from 4.30pm
TBA Games from week eight

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 4.30pm-7.55pm
Final day Six Day London

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5pm
(5.00) B: Stuttgart v Freiburg

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5.30pm-8.30pm
Mississippi Sanderson Farms Championship

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 6pm
Sky Sports Main Event from 6.30pm
eir Sport 1 from 6.55pm
Mexico City Mexican Grand Prix

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Serie A: Torino v Cagliari

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.45pm
(8.00) Ligue 1: Lille v Marseille

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.30pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2

