Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week
Monday, October 23rd – Sunday, October 29th
MONDAY (Oct 23rd)
NFL Sky Sports Main Event from 1am
(1.30) Atlanta Falcons @ New England Patriots
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 6.55pm
(7.00) La Liga: Real Sociedad v Espanyol
SOCCER RTE 2, 7.30pm-9pm
London 2017 FIFA Awards
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7.40pm
(7.45) IP: Linfield v Crusaders
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(8.00) La Liga: Deportivo La Coruna v Girona
GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Championship 2017
SOCCER RTE 2, 11.05pm-0.05am
Discussion Soccer Republic
TUESDAY (Oct 24th)
NFL Sky Sports Main Event from 1.15am
(1.30) Washington Redskins @ Philadelphia Eagles
GREYHOUND RACING Sky Sports Arena, 7pm-9.30pm
Nottingham British Breeders Stakes
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.15pm
(7.45) SP: Hibernian v Hearts
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm
(7.45) League Cup: Swansea City v Manchester Utd
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Serie A: Inter Milan v Sampdoria
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 7.30pm-10.40pm
Day 1 Six Day London
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.45pm
(7.45) German Cup: Magdeburg v Borussia Dortmund
WEDNESDAY (Oct 25th)
NFL BBC 2, 0.15am-1.05am
Highlights This Week
CRICKET Sky Sports Main Event from 9am
2nd ODI India v New Zealand
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.15pm
(7.45) SP: Aberdeen v Celtic
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm
(8.00) League Cup: Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham Utd
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
(7.45) German Cup: Rb Leipzig v Bayern Munich
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 7.30pm-10.40pm
Day 2 Six Day London
SOCCER ESPN from 7.45pm
(7.45) Serie A: Juventus v Spal
THURSDAY (Oct 26th)
GOLF Sky Sports Main Event, 4am-8am
China WGC-HSBC Champions
DARTS eir Sport 1, 12.45pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm
ITV4, 7pm-11pm
PDC European Championship (Belgium)
CRICKET Sky Sports Main Event from 4pm
Twenty20 South Africa v Bangladesh
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6.30pm-9.30pm
Mississippi Sanderson Farms Championship
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 7.30pm-10.40pm
Day 3 Six Day London
SPORTS Sky Sports Main Event, 8pm-9.30pm
London Sports Women of the Year
FRIDAY (Oct 27th)
NFL Sky Sports Main Event from 0.30am
(1.25) Miami Dolphins @ Baltimore Ravens
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 4am-8am
Shanghai WGC-HSBC Champions
RUGBY LEAGUE BBC 2 from 9am
eir Sport 2 from 9am
(10.00) World Cup: Australia v England
DARTS eir Sport 1, 12.45pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm
ITV4, 12.45pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm
PDC European Championship (Belgium)
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6.30pm-9.30pm
Jackson Sanderson Farms Championship
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm
(7.45) C: Leeds Utd v Sheffield Utd
RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 7pm
(7.45) EP: Sale Sharks v Exeter Chiefs
RUGBY TG4 from 7.20pm
(7.35) Pro14: Connacht v Munster
RUGBY BBC 2 Wales from 7.30pm
(7.35) Pro14: Ospreys v Dragons
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 7.30pm-10.40pm
Day 4 Six Day London
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
(7.30) B: Mainz v Eintracht Frankfurt
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Ligue 1: PSG v Nice
SATURDAY (Oct 28th)
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 4am-8am
China WGC-HSBC Champions
RUGBY LEAGUE eir Sport 2 from 5.30am
(6.00) World Cup: Papua New Guinea v Wales
(8.10) New Zealand v Samoa
(10.40) Fiji v United States
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 6am-8am
Stage 1 Tour of Hainan
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 11.30am
(12.30) PL: Manchester Utd v Tottenham Hotspur
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon
(12.30) SP: Hearts v Rangers
SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Previews Football Focus
DARTS eir Sport 1, 12.45pm-5pm
ITV4, 7pm-11pm
PDC European Championship (Belgium)
HORSE ITV4, 1.30pm-4.15pm
RACING From Cheltenham
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 1.40pm
(1.45) Top 14: Toulon v Brive
SOCCER Sky Sports (Ireland only)
(3.00) PL: West Brom v Manchester City
RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 2.30pm
(3.00) EP: Northampton v Wasps
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 3.45pm
(4.00) Currie Cup final
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
(5.30) PL: Bournemouth v Chelsea
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.15pm
(5.30) C: Hull City v Nottingham Forest
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm
(5.30) B: Bayern Munich v Rb Leipzig
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 5.15pm
(joined) Serie A: AC Milan v Juventus
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(5.30) Eredivisie: Roda JC Kerk v Feyenoord
BOXING Sky Box Office from 6pm
Cardiff Frank Buglioni v Callum Johnson
Kal Yafai v Sho Ishida
Anahi Sanchez v Katie Taylor
Dillian Whyte v Robert Helenius
Anthony Joshua v Carlos Takam
RUGBY BBC 2 from 6.15pm
Sky Sports Action from 6.15pm
(6.30) Pro14: Ulster v Leinster
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6.30p-9.30pm
Jackson Sanderson Farms Championship
F1 Sky Sports F1 from 7pm
eir Sport 1 from 7.55pm
Qualifying Mexican Grand Prix
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 7.30pm-10.40pm
Day 5 Six Day London
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Serie A: AS Roma v Bologna
SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 7.35pm
(7.45) Eredivisie: Willem II v Ajax
RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 7.40pm
(7.45) Top 14: Clermont Auvergne v Stade Francais
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.55pm
Highlights Match of the Day
SUNDAY (Oct 29th)
UFC ESPN from 2am
Sao Paulo Lyoto Machida v Derek Brunson
GOLF Sky Sports 3am-8am
Shanghai WGC-HSBC Champions
RUGBY LEAGUE eir Sport 2 from 3.30am
(4.00) World Cup: Ireland v Italy
(6.15) Scotland v Tonga
(deferred) France v Lebanon
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 6am-7.45am, 11.30am-3pm
Stage 2 Tour of Hainan
MOTOGP BT Sport 2 from 6.45am
Sepang Grand Prix of Malaysia
SNOOKER Eurosport 2, 7.45am-10am
China International Championship (day 1)
CRICKET Sky Sports Golf, 7.50am-4am
3rd ODI India v New Zealand
TENNIS BT Sport 1, 11am-2pm
WTA Final from Singapore
RUGBY Sky Sports Mix from 11.25am
(11.30) Top 14: Castres v Agen
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(11.30) Eredivisie: Vitesse Arnhem v PSV Eindhoven
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11.30am
(12.00) C: Birmingham City v Aston Villa
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket Red Button (12.25pm)
Twenty20 South Africa v Bangladesh
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 12.30pm
(1.30) PL: Brighton and Hove Albion v Southampton
(4.00) Leicester City v Everton
DARTS eir Sport 1, 12.45pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm
ITV4, 12.45pm-5pm
PDC European Championship (Belgium)
NFL BBC 2 from 1pm
(1.30) Minnesota Vikings v Cleveland Browns
TENNIS Sky Sports Arena, 1pm-2.55pm
ATP Erste Bank Open final (Vienna)
TENNIS Sky Sports Mix, 2pm-4pm
ATP Swiss Indoors final (Basel)
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 2pm
(2.00) Serie A: Napoli v Sassuolo
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 2.30pm
(2.30) B: Werder Bremen v Augsburg
RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm
(3.00) EP: Bath v Gloucester
GAA TG4 from 2.30pm
TBA County finals
RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 2.55pm
(3.00) C: Doncaster v Cornish Pirates
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 4pm
(4.00) Ligue 1: Toulouse v Saint-Etienne
NFL Sky Sports Action from 4.30pm
TBA Games from week eight
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 4.30pm-7.55pm
Final day Six Day London
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5pm
(5.00) B: Stuttgart v Freiburg
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5.30pm-8.30pm
Mississippi Sanderson Farms Championship
F1 Sky Sports F1 from 6pm
Sky Sports Main Event from 6.30pm
eir Sport 1 from 6.55pm
Mexico City Mexican Grand Prix
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Serie A: Torino v Cagliari
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.45pm
(8.00) Ligue 1: Lille v Marseille
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.30pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2