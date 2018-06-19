Gosden fears inexperience could cost Calyx in Coventry Stakes

John Gosden fears inexperience may count against Calyx in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot on Tuesday.

The first horse from freshman sire Kingman to win from just his third runner, the Khalid Abdullah-owned youngster was an impressive five-length winner at Newmarket just 10 days ago.

Perhaps surprisingly, Gosden has won the race only once before, with Iceman in 2004, and he would have loved to have followed a similar path to that winner.

“He is full of himself. He didn’t have to travel far at Newmarket, he was just down the road and home,” said Gosden.

“It [the Coventry] is usually a bit of a big ask for a horse that has only run once in his life. I won it with a horse that won it off two runs and to do it with one that has had only one run is not easy.

“He has got a lot of ability. He is drawn stands side and that can ride a bit slower, as it gets a bit more shade on. We are there and we will give it a go. He is a grand horse and deserves a chance.”

Martyn Meade is not known for first-time-out winners, but Advertise won so well on his Newbury debut he was subsequently bought by Phoenix Thoroughbreds.

“The form from his debut could hardly have worked out any better,” said Meade. “I gave him his last bit of work last Tuesday morning and he was very impressive. I’m looking forward to running him at Ascot.”

Saeed bin Suroor has endured a slow start to the season but he runs two, Dubai Legacy and Burj.

Softer surface

“I was very pleased with Dubai Legacy’s success at Doncaster, and the Coventry looks the right race for him,” said Bin Suroor. “He won on a softer surface, but I think he will be fine on quicker ground.

“Burj won well last time out on the all-weather, having run well on quick ground on his first start, and he is ready to take the step up in class.

“It looks a very competitive race, but we have two contenders who deserve to take their chance,” he told www.godolphin.com.

Aidan O’Brien’s big hope is Sergei Prokofiev, but it was a late decision to run in this rather than the Norfolk over five furlongs.

“He is a horse with an awful lot of natural ability, but he’s been babyish so far and still has more to learn. He should continue to improve as he gains experience and is obviously a horse to be excited about,” O’Brien said.

Another Irish raider is Jessica Harrington’s Indigo Balance, an easy winner of his only start at the Curragh.

“He’s a lovely colt who won a good maiden at the Curragh, which has worked out well,” said Harrington. “He did it nicely there where he was in behind but came with a good run to win by a length and a half.

“This is a big step up and he’s got to go out and do it again against more experienced horses, in a much better race, but we like him a lot.”