Golfer Jarrod Lyle dead at 36 from leukaemia

Wife passes on final message: ‘My time was short...hopefully it wasn’t wasted’
Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle teeing off during the first round of the the Australian Masters golf tournament in November 2013. Photograph: William West/AFP/Getty Images

Golfer Jarrod Lyle has died aged 36 after a long battle against leukaemia.

The Australian golfer had two daughters Lusi (6) and Jemma (2). His wife Briony released a statement in which she passed on her husband’s final message.

“It breaks my heart to tell everyone that Jarrod is no longer with us. He passed away peacefully at 8.20pm last night, having spent his final week in Torquay among his family and close friends,” she said.

“Lusi, Jemma and I are filled with grief and now must confront our lives without the greatest husband and father we could ever have wished for.

“At the same time, we have been blessed and overwhelmed with the messages and actions of support from around the world and feel comforted that Jarrod was able to happily impact so many people throughout his life. Our humble thanks to you all.

“Jarrod was able to take in many of the unbelievably kind and generous acts and words in his final few days and was overwhelmed by the emotional outpouring.

“He asked that I provide a simple message: ‘Thanks for your support, it meant the world. My time was short, but if I’ve helped people think and act on behalf of those families who suffer through cancer, hopefully it wasn’t wasted.’

Lyle underwent a third bone marrow transplant last December. He initially contracted acute myeloid leukaemia as a 17-year-old, relapsed in March 2012, necessitating a second transplant, before suffering a recurrence last July.

