Tyler Duncan birdies second playoff hole to win RSM Classic

Tyler Duncan held off Webb Simpson in a playoff to claim his maiden PGA Tour title as Brendon Todd missed out on a hat-trick of titles at The RSM Classic.

Todd was outside the top 1,000 on the Official World Golf Ranking as recently as June, but captured the Bermuda Championship and Mayakoba Golf Classic in recent weeks in a stunning return to form.

He began the final day with a two-shot lead as he sought to become the first player since Tiger Woods in 2006 to win three regular PGA Tour titles in a row, but a closing 72 left him fourth on 16 under.

Instead, former US Open champion Simpson and Duncan were left to contest a play-off at Sea Island, after respective rounds of 67 and 65 left them tied on 19 under par.

The pair traded pars on the first trip back down the 18th, but Duncan converted a 12-foot birdie putt to seal the win on the second.

Speaking after his win, Duncan told the PGA Tour website: “I’m just so happy to be out here playing and to come out here and win is just unbelievable.

“I knew it was going to be a tough day out here, it was colder and the wind picked up and I was just trying to do the best that I could and fight til the end — I hit one of the best four-irons I’ve ever hit on 17 just up the hill.”

Colombia’s Sebastian Munoz finished third on 18 under after a closing 68.

The win ensures Duncan will play the first two majors of 2020 — the US PGA and the Masters at Augusta.