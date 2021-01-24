Tony Finau shares the lead heading into last round in La Quinta

Americans Max Homa and Tony Finau were tied with Si Woo Kim of South Korea with a one-shot lead as they sat atop The American Express leaderboard with 15-under 201 in La Quinta on Saturday.

Homa, chasing his second career PGA Tour trophy, had nine birdies as he carded a seven-under 65 while Finau and Kim each shot 67 after having to produce umbrellas amid light rain on the 18th.

Richy Werenski, who had four birdies including on the par-three 17th, matched compatriot Homa’s 65 and was one stroke behind the top trio at the Stadium Course near Palm Springs in California.

Scotland’s Russell Knox was the best of the Britons with a 64, just one stroke off the course record, and was tied for fifth with American Brian Harman and Emiliano Grillo of Argentina on 203.

Paul Casey, the highest-placed Briton after the second day, was tied for 13th two shots back after a round of 68.