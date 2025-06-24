Two injured in serious incident on ship at Foynes Port, Limerick

Foynes Port, where an emergency response was under way on Tuesday night

Two people are understood to have been injured following a serious incident on board a ship docked at Foynes Port, Co Limerick, on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred shortly after 7pm.

Sources said gardaí and emergency services, including fire and rescue as well as HSE paramedics, rushed to the port as part of a major emergency response to a serious incident.

A Garda spokeswoman said: “Gardaí are currently at [the] scene following a report of an incident on a ship in Foynes Port, Limerick this evening.

“Gardaí are assisting ambulance services at scene and dealing with a number of injuries. There are no further details, at this time.”

Exact details of the incident were initially unclear, although locals had reported seeing emergency service personnel in and around the Bow Hercules, a registered oil and chemical tanker.

The was no visible signs of the vessel being in distress in the water.

The Cork Air Ambulance, officially known as the HSE Air Ambulance, emergency medical helicopter, based in Rathcoole, Co Cork, was part of the emergency response at the port.

It landed at the port at about 8.15pm and was believed to have brought one person to Cork University Hospital. Another is believed to have been brought to hospital by road ambulance.

The emergency helicopter service operates as part of the National Ambulance Service, providing rapid response to critical medical emergencies in the southern region of Ireland.

The helicopters are equipped with advanced medical equipment and are staffed by specialist paramedics and an emergency medical technician.

The Foynes Port Authority has been contacted for official comment.