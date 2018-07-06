Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson lining up one-on-one match

Representatives of the pair are in talks about a $10 million dollar winner-takes-all clash
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson could be set for a $10m showdown. Photo: Getty Images

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are in negotiations to play a winner-takes-all match for $10million (€8.5million), according to a report by Golf.com.

The possibility of an exhibition between the former Ryder Cup team-mates has been mooted since the Players Championship in May, when they played the first two rounds at Sawgrass in the same group.

Mickelson told his pre-tournament press conference that the excitement around the pairing “got him thinking” about bypassing the “ancillary stuff of a tournament and just go head-to-head and just have kind of a high-stake, winner-take-all match.”

Told about the idea later, Woods said: “I’m definitely not against that. We’ll play for whatever makes him uncomfortable.”

Mickelson, who is contesting the Greenbrier Classic this week, told Golf.com that the original plan was to play the match in Las Vegas on July 3rd, but that all the details could not be arranged in time.

“We’re working on a different date,” Mickelson said. “I thought it was done for the third, but obviously it wasn’t.”

It remains to be seen if another date can be arranged and whether the players or a sponsor will be putting up the money.

