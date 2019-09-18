Thorbjorn Olesen sexual assault case set for December

Ryder Cup winner Thorbjorn Olesen will remain suspended from the European Tour until his court case is resolved.

Olesen appeared in court on Wednesday accused of sexual assault and being drunk on an aircraft.

The 29-year-old was arrested on his return from the World Golf Championships-FedEx St Jude Invitational on a flight from Nashville to London on July 29th.

The five-time European Tour winner is alleged to have been drunk on the British Airways plane. He is also accused of sexually assaulting a woman and assault by beating.

Olesen, of Redcliffe Road in Chelsea, south-west London, appeared at Isleworth Crown Court, and sat in the dock wearing a dark suit, white shirt and red tie, appearing under the first name Jacob.

No pleas were entered at the short hearing on Wednesday, with a plea hearing due to be held on December 13th. A provisional trial date has been set for May 11th next year and that hearing is scheduled to last for five days.

Olesen, who has been granted unconditional bail, previously indicated he would plead not guilty to the charges when he appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court last month.

A spokesperson for the European Tour said: “Thorbjorn Olesen remains suspended from the European Tour while the case continues. As this remains an ongoing legal matter, we are unable to make any further comment at this time.”