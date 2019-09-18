Thorbjorn Olesen sexual assault case set for December

Danish golfer is is alleged to have been drunk on British Airways plane

Danish golfer and Ryder Cup winner Thorbjorn Olesen leaves Isleworth crown court in west London. Photo: Ben Stansall/Getty Images

Danish golfer and Ryder Cup winner Thorbjorn Olesen leaves Isleworth crown court in west London. Photo: Ben Stansall/Getty Images

 

Ryder Cup winner Thorbjorn Olesen will remain suspended from the European Tour until his court case is resolved.

Olesen appeared in court on Wednesday accused of sexual assault and being drunk on an aircraft.

The 29-year-old was arrested on his return from the World Golf Championships-FedEx St Jude Invitational on a flight from Nashville to London on July 29th.

The five-time European Tour winner is alleged to have been drunk on the British Airways plane. He is also accused of sexually assaulting a woman and assault by beating.

Olesen, of Redcliffe Road in Chelsea, south-west London, appeared at Isleworth Crown Court, and sat in the dock wearing a dark suit, white shirt and red tie, appearing under the first name Jacob.

No pleas were entered at the short hearing on Wednesday, with a plea hearing due to be held on December 13th. A provisional trial date has been set for May 11th next year and that hearing is scheduled to last for five days.

Olesen, who has been granted unconditional bail, previously indicated he would plead not guilty to the charges when he appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court last month.

A spokesperson for the European Tour said: “Thorbjorn Olesen remains suspended from the European Tour while the case continues. As this remains an ongoing legal matter, we are unable to make any further comment at this time.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.