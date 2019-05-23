Slieve Russell designated as PGA National in Ireland

The Maguire twins, Leona and Lisa, the touring professionals attached to the Slieve Russell in Co Cavan, will find a brand new title for the golf resort with its designation as PGA National, one of just eight worldwide and the only one in Ireland.

The PGA National Ireland designation follows a period of sustained strategic investment by Slieve Russell – which features a Patrick Merrigan-designed parkland course, golf academy, Par 3 course and 222-bedroom hotel set amid 300 acres of drumlins and lakes – with an ambition to grow its business nationally and internationally.

“It is a huge honour to have been selected by the PGA to be designated as PGA National Ireland. We believe it is reflective both of the quality of the course and of the facilities which we have invested in and upgraded significantly in recent years,” said Tony Walker , general manager of the Slieve Russell Hotel, Golf & Country Club.