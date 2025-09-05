Irish Open: Alex Maguire and Evan Ferguson hope to make Bettystown proud this weekend

Alex Maguire, who made the cut for the weekend at the Irish Open, is from Mornington in County Meath not far from where Ireland and Roma footballer Evan Ferguson is from. Serie A player, Ferguson is a Bettystown boy. While Maguire didn’t hear from Ferguson this weekend he may do in the future.

“I wouldn’t really know him very well. But I used to be in school with his sister Ellie,” said Maguire. “I used to be a very good friend of hers. She used to be in my class. So, we sort of knew of him from a young age. It’s great to see he’s doing well.” Next time in Rome then.

Dave Whitnell’s withdrawal shows highs and lows of golf

Two withdrawals took place over the first two days at the Irish Open. After a difficult first round English golfer Dale Whitnell decided to call it a day when he finished with a +10, 82 and stepped away from the competition for “personal reasons.”

Another was German player Marcel Siem. On his approach to the ninth hole (his 18th) he let out a scream when he hit the ball. On finishing out he retired from the field. The official reason is no more detailed than “injured.”

There was a touch of irony with Whitnell’s withdrawal as he sensationally made two holes-in-one in his second round at the South African Open Championship in February.

In doing so he became just the second player in DP World Tour history to make multiple holes-in-one in the same round after Andrew Dodt, who achieved the feat at the Nordea Masters in 2013.

Quote

“Yeah, it’s different for sure. It’s definitely a lot quieter, there’s no music going on. Yeah, it’s a different sort of vibe for sure, but sort of nice change for a bit,” Tom McKibbin explaining the difference between the LIV and DP World Tours.

Tom McKibbin of Northern Ireland plays his second shot on the 10th hole. Photograph: Jasper Wax/Getty

Number: 8

The shots it took Portuguese golfer Ricardo Gouveia on the par 4 ninth hole on his way to a 12-over-par 84 for his second round. No, he didn’t make the cut.

Pollen count low for weekend’s play

Good news for those with allergies, who are heading to the Irish Open as the pollen count is expected to be low around Straffan over the weekend. According to Met Éireann low levels of nettle, tree, grass and weed pollen are expected.

Weather-wise Saturday will be a mostly cloudy day with scattered showers becoming breezy with a freshening southeast breeze. Highest temperatures are 16 to 18 degrees.

On Sunday wet and rather windy weather is expected in the morning with rain and fresh to strong south to southeast winds. Blustery showers and sunny spells will follow by late morning. Much as all week really.

Tom McKibbin’s putter love

The putter appears to be the most cherished club in the bag.

Ian Woosnam used to have a saying that there’s only so many putts in every putter that he had to change them frequently. Then Tom McKibbin finishes his Friday round and hops in.

“I love putters, yeah. I mean, once I start to fall out of love with one, it goes quickly, but it might always return. They never completely go.” The things you learn at the Irish Open.