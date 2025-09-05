Rory McIlroy feels the love with every step he takes at the Irish Open

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland poses for a selfie after participating in a Q&A in the Championship Village on day one of the Amgen Irish Open at The K Club. Photograph: Tom Dulat/Getty

Rory McIlroy has a habit of writing his own scripts and, more often than not, performing the lead role.

The Masters champion was at it again in the second round of the Amgen Irish Open at The K Club in Straffan, Co Kildare, as he caught fire on the homeward run to feed off the energy of the huge crowds – each one willing him on – to move into the rear mirror of half-way leader Joakim Lagergren of Sweden.

While Lagergren marched into the 36-holes with a brilliant 62 for a 12-under-par 132, McIlroy moved ominously into the role of pursuer with a bogey-free 66 for 137 that included four birdies in his closing six holes to fuel that electricity of those crowds packed into the grandstands and standing five- and six-deep behind the ropes.

The homemade signs, of craft markers in vivid colours, displayed by young fans as McIlroy made his move around the Palmer North course told their own story of the adoration in which the Masters champion is held.

“Grand Slam Champion, welcome home!”

“Rory. Who’s the better golfer? Tiger Woods or Happy Gilmore?”

Or, simply, “Rors”.

Rory McIlroy greets fans at The K Club. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

McIlroy could feel the love with every step he took.

“It’s absolutely amazing; just the support, the atmosphere. Yeah, even what I did (on Thursday), that little Q&A in the fan village with the Major trophies and the green jacket, just reflecting on this week and where I find myself.

“And I think being in this neck of the woods too [is fitting]. I went for dinner with Erica and Poppy in Maynooth and that takes me back to the Golf Union of Ireland days and doing the sort of Irish [amateur team] weekends at Carton House and all that stuff.

“And just to think about the journey I’ve made. I feel very, very lucky and very grateful that the journey has sort of ended up at the place that it has. I’m really enjoying the week.”

McIlroy won the Irish Open at The K Club in 2016 and narrowly missed out a year ago, finishing runner-up by a shot to Rasmus Hojgaard at Royal County Down, and – in a season where he won three times on the PGA Tour in capturing the Pebble Beach pro-am, The Players and completing the career Grand Slam at the Masters – the Northern Irishman would love to add another title.

“I’m unbelievably excited for the opportunity. I had a great chance to win last year at RCD, I wasn’t quite able to do it. So, if I can put myself in contention again, going into Sunday, and give myself another opportunity to win my national open, that would be amazing!”