Rory McIlroy tops The Sunday Times Rich List again

Golfer tops list for sports stars aged 30 and under for second consecutive year

Rory McIlroy has topped The Sunday Times rich list for sports stars aged 30 and under again. Photograph: Streeter Lecka/Getty

Rory McIlroy has been named as the richest young sports star in Britain and Ireland for the second consecutive year, according to The Sunday Times Rich List.

The golfer, who is one of only two non-football players on the list of stars aged 30 or under along with world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, saw his wealth for 2019 increase to £138 million (€159.8m).

McIlroy’s earnings put him comfortably in front of second-placed Gareth Bale, whose earnings rose £20m to £94m (€108.8m), and third-placed Sergio Aguero on £58m (€67m).

The Northern Irishman’s victory at the Players Championship in March made him the third player after Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods to win four majors and 15 PGA Tour titles before the age of 30. McIlroy turned 30 earlier this month.

In fourth place, boxing star Joshua saw his earnings rise £14m to £49m (€56.7m) this year, a sum significantly supplemented by a reported £7m annual income from sponsors including Jaguar, Lynx and Lucozade.

Behind Real Madrid forward Bale and Manchester City striker Aguero, the next best-ranked footballers are Mesut Ozil (£42m/€48.6m), Eden Hazard (£40m/€46.3m) and Alexis Sanchez (£39m/€45.1m).

