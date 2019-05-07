Chris Kirk to take break from PGA Tour to deal with alcohol abuse and depression

American Chris Kirk is taking “an indefinite leave” from the PGA Tour to address issues with alcohol abuse and depression.

Kirk, who turns 34 on May 8th, took to social media to share a statement about beginning “a new and better chapter in my life” and thanked family and friends for their support.

“I have dealt with alcohol abuse and depression for some time now,” Kirk wrote on Twitter.

Tomorrow I will celebrate my 34th birthday but I have already begun a new and better chapter in my life. Thank you to my friends and family for being there for me. pic.twitter.com/XJjFYyojlh — Chris Kirk (@Chris_Kirk_) May 7, 2019

“I thought I could control it, but after multiple relapses I have come to realize that I can’t fix this on my own.

“I will be taking an indefinite leave from the PGA Tour to deal with these issues. I don’t know when I will be back, but for now I need my full focus on being the man my family deserves for now I need my full focus on being the man my family deserves. Thank you for your support.”

Kirk claimed the first of his four PGA Tour titles in the 2011 Viking Classic and reached as high as 16th in the world rankings following his most recent victory in the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial in 2015, but is currently 188th after missing the cut in his last four events.