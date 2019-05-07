Chris Kirk to take break from PGA Tour to deal with alcohol abuse and depression

‘For now I need my full focus on being the man my family deserves’

Chris Kirk plays a shot during a practice round prior to The Players Championship in March. Photograph: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Chris Kirk plays a shot during a practice round prior to The Players Championship in March. Photograph: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

 

American Chris Kirk is taking “an indefinite leave” from the PGA Tour to address issues with alcohol abuse and depression.

Kirk, who turns 34 on May 8th, took to social media to share a statement about beginning “a new and better chapter in my life” and thanked family and friends for their support.

“I have dealt with alcohol abuse and depression for some time now,” Kirk wrote on Twitter.

“I thought I could control it, but after multiple relapses I have come to realize that I can’t fix this on my own.

“I will be taking an indefinite leave from the PGA Tour to deal with these issues. I don’t know when I will be back, but for now I need my full focus on being the man my family deserves for now I need my full focus on being the man my family deserves. Thank you for your support.”

Kirk claimed the first of his four PGA Tour titles in the 2011 Viking Classic and reached as high as 16th in the world rankings following his most recent victory in the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial in 2015, but is currently 188th after missing the cut in his last four events.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.