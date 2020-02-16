Rollercoaster final round sees Meadow tie for 13th in Adelaide

Ireland’s Stephanie Meadow finished in a tie for 13th as South Korean Inbee Park won the Women’s Australian Open for a 20th career LPGA title.

Meadow’s final round of 74 saw her finish at six under and pocket a cheque for $17,629.

It was quite the up and down final day for the 28-year-old who carded just one par on her front nine along with three bogeys and five birdies – four of which came on consecutive holes from the second to the fifth.

That saw her turn at nine under par and on the fringes of contention before she dropped a shot at the 10th, picked it back up at the 13th, but then reeled off three consecutive bogeys on the 14th, 15th and 16th to drop down the leaderboard.

Park went into the final round with a three-shot lead and carded a 74 to clinch the title on 14 under.

The 2016 Olympic champion finished three strokes clear of Amy Olson, of the United States, with France’s Perrine Delacour a shot further back in third.

Collated final scores & totals in the LPGA Tour ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open, Royal Adelaide Golf Club, Adelaide, South Australia, Australia (USA unless stated, par 73):

278 Inbee Park (Kor) 67 69 68 74

281 Amy Olson 68 72 71 70

282 Perrine Delacour (Fra) 72 70 67 73

283 Marina Alex 68 70 70 75, Yu Liu (Chn) 73 67 70 73

284 A-yean Cho (Kor) 69 69 69 77, Mi Hyang Lee (Kor) 71 69 72 72, Celine Boutier (Fra) 70 69 70 75, Cristie Kerr 76 67 72 69

285 Jodi Ewart Shadoff (Eng) 66 70 77 72, Christina Kim 70 73 68 74, Lizette Salas 70 70 73 72

286 Stephanie Meadow (NIrl) 70 72 70 74, Ashleigh Buhai (Rsa) 71 69 72 74, Maria Fassi (Mex) 73 67 70 76, Brittany Altomare 70 70 71 75, Ally McDonald 70 70 72 74, Jillian Hollis 68 69 75 74, Hannah Green (Aus) 69 71 72 74, Pavarisa Yoktuan (Tha) 72 70 73 71

287 Nicole Broch Larsen (Den) 71 71 70 75, Elizabeth Szokol 71 69 70 77, Lindsey Weaver 73 73 71 70, Kristen Gillman 69 72 76 70

288 Nanna Koerstz Madsen (Den) 73 72 73 70, Madelene Sagstrom (Swe) 69 70 71 78, Erika Hara (Jpn) 74 69 72 73, Azahara Munoz (Spa) 74 70 70 74, Georgia Hall (Eng) 70 72 73 73, Minjee Lee (Aus) 70 72 74 72, Jane Park 71 73 72 72, (a) Yuka Saso (Phl) 75 71 70 72, Anna Nordqvist (Swe) 71 71 75 71

289 So Yeon Ryu (Kor) 71 69 71 78, Pajaree Anannarukarn (Tha) 72 74 71 72, Hee Jung Lim (Kor) 72 72 75 70, Robyn Choi (Aus) 72 70 74 73, (a) Ho-Yu An (Tpe) 69 72 76 72, Stacy Lewis 70 74 75 70, Jeongeun Lee (Kor) 67 74 74 74

290 Xi Yu Lin (Chn) 73 70 70 77, Jasmine Suwannapura (Tha) 70 72 74 74, Nelly Korda 69 73 72 76, Anne Van Dam (Ned) 73 73 74 70, Kim Kaufman 69 73 73 75, Gemma Dryburgh (Sco) 71 74 72 73, Hee Young Park (Kor) 73 70 70 77

291 Jiyai Shin (Kor) 75 71 74 71, Dottie Ardina (Phl) 70 70 75 76, Hye Jin Choi (Kor) 71 75 73 72, Melissa Reid (Eng) 72 71 74 74, (a) Albane Valenzuela (Swi) 74 71 76 70, Lauren Stephenson 72 70 74 75, Kelly Tan (Mal) 69 73 75 74

292 Yealimi Noh 71 69 75 77, Mind Muangkhumsakul (Tha) 70 72 75 75, Pornanong Phatlum (Tha) 72 71 69 80, Wei-Ling Hsu (Tai) 69 73 72 78, Cheyenne Knight 73 71 76 72, Pei-yun Chien (Chn) 71 71 71 79, Ayako Uehara (Jpn) 73 72 72 75

293 Cydney Clanton 76 70 71 76, Dana Finkelstein 73 71 74 75, (a) Andrea Lee 72 74 70 77, (a) Alana Uriell 72 72 73 76, Julieta Granada (Pry) 73 72 73 75

294 Pernilla Lindberg (Swe) 70 72 79 73, Jing Yan (Chn) 69 77 71 77, Wichanee Meechai (Tha) 73 70 75 76

295 Esther Henseleit (Ger) 72 72 72 79, Beatriz Recari (Spa) 71 74 76 74, (a) Min A Yoon (Kor) 73 73 73 76, Giulia Molinaro (Ita) 71 74 69 81, Katherine Kirk (Aus) 73 73 75 74, Daniela Darquea (Ecu) 74 70 75 76

296 Ryann O’Toole 72 72 76 76

297 Na Yeon Choi (Kor) 69 76 76 76, Charlotte Thomas (Eng) 74 72 77 74

299 Charlotte Heath (Eng) 76 70 74 79

300 Tonje Daffinrud (Nor) 70 73 84 73

303 Karis Davidson (Aus) 75 71 79 78