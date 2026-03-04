Gerry Thornley: IRFU confident relationship with Andy Farrell remains strong despite rumour mill

Andy Farrell: 'We have always said that selection is not really up to us; it is up to the players to show that they are worthy of the spot.' Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Andy Farrell and the IRFU remain the personification of calm about any reports or rumours linking him with alternative employment after the 2027 World Cup.

Farrell is under contract with the union until the culmination of that tournament. And as one of the most highly regarded coaches in world rugby, he will also be coveted, not least in England, given his rugby league roots with Wigan and his time as a player and coach in union with Saracens and England.

The IRFU hierarchy believes they have a strong relationship with their national head coach and remains relaxed about any overtures that may or may not be made towards Farrell. He signed a contract extension in December 2023, under a year out from the last World Cup, so by that barometer, there is ample time for him and the IRFU to discuss any further extension.

At his press conference to discuss the selection of the Irish side to face Wales at the Aviva Stadium this Friday (kick-off 8.10pm), Farrell indicated those discussions would most probably commence after this Six Nations and in advance of the summer tour. However, coming to a decision by the end of the calendar year would be time aplenty to remove any uncertainty in advance of the 2027 World Cup.

Asked about reports of Saracens making a bid for his services after the World Cup, which the London club have strongly denied, Farrell said: “You’d expect me to say that I’m here to just concentrate on the Six Nations and what will be, will be in the future. But I suppose it’s people [putting] two and two together and making five with the connections; [I am] good friends with the owner, Owen’s there, all of that,” he added in reference to his son.

“You can see why that’s happened, but I suppose we’ll sit down and have discussions with the IRFU in the near future, that’s for sure.”

Blackrock College’s Gabriel Farrell has three more years to complete at the school. Photograph: Inpho

Of course, it is feasible that Farrell might yet receive an offer he cannot refuse and decide to move on after the 2027 World Cup. But all things being equal, Farrell, his wife Colleen and son Gabriel, who has three more years to complete at Blackrock College, are content with life in Ireland and, as was abundantly evident in his animated demeanour at Twickenham last Saturday week, he is committed to being the Irish coach.

Furthermore, one would venture that, given a choice, IRFU chief executive Kevin Potts and performance director David Humphreys would not be of a mind to exchange Farrell for any other coach in the world.

Certainly, it would be astonishing if the IRFU awoke to a story confirming Farrell’s exit without them knowing in advance. And his comments confirm that he has no intention of accepting an offer elsewhere without at least engaging in discussions about his future.

Farrell succeeded Joe Schmidt after the 2019 World Cup, and next year will complete a second full four-year World Cup cycle. But the likeliest next step is that the Ireland head coach and the IRFU hierarchy agree to another extension of at least two years.

Data in rugby and Ireland’s tactical revolution explained Listen | 34:37

This would also take Farrell’s tenure as Irish head coach up to 2029, at which point he could take another sabbatical to become head coach of the British & Irish Lions on their tour to New Zealand. Then, depending on how things pan out, both parties could agree on whether to complete a third World Cup cycle or not.

So, ultimately, the likeliest scenario is that Farrell will agree a further extension as Ireland head coach for at least another two years beyond the next World Cup before taking charge of the Lions in New Zealand and then potentially remain with Ireland for an additional two years beyond that.

Bundee Aki's contract expires at the end of this season. Photograph: Getty Images

Similarly, despite speculation about the likes of Bundee Aki, Jamison Gibson-Park and/or James Lowe moving abroad in advance of the 2027 World Cup, or immediately afterwards, it’s unlikely to come to pass.

Aki’s current contract expires at the end of this season but well-placed sources anticipate that he will sign an extension with Connacht until at least the 2027 World Cup, despite the IRFU unhelpfully issuing a statement in advance of the disciplinary hearing which led to his recent three-match suspension.

Tellingly, on completing that suspension and returning for Connacht in their dramatic win over Glasgow last weekend, Aki was immediately restored to the Irish squad and, according to Farrell, was not far away from being named in the match day 23 against Wales.

“It was close enough that he’s training with us for three days,” said Farrell. “It’s good to see him. He’s fit and able, but there are other lads playing well and earned the right to keep rolling on in that position. It was nice to see Jimmy O’Brien back in the squad looking sharp as well, as well as Robbie Henshaw. All of a sudden, there’s a little bit more depth coming back into the squad there.”

The inclusion of seven Ulster players, five of them in the starting XV, is a significant change from, say, the 2024 Six Nations opener against France, when there were no players from the province in the squad. On foot of their much-improved form under Richie Murphy, this is a reminder that a rising tide lifts all boats.

“It’s a fantastic news story, yeah,” agreed Farrell. “It just goes to show that if teams are going well and playing good rugby, then they will get selected. We have always said that selection is not really up to us; it is up to the players to show that they are worthy of the spot, the right to get in the room and then show us what they’ve got. It’s thoroughly deserved, all those lads who get to put the shirt on Friday night.”