Jon Rahm’s Ryder Cup future increasingly at risk amid row with DP World Tour over LIV

Jon Rahm’s dispute with the DP World Tour has escalated after the Spaniard accused the organisation of “extorting” golfers over fines for competing on the LIV circuit. Rahm’s Ryder Cup future remains in peril with no resolution to the matter in sight, with insiders at the DP World Tour and Europe’s Ryder Cup fans baffled by his stance.

Rahm incurred fines and suspensions as a DP World, formerly European, Tour member playing on what are regarded as competing Saudi-backed LIV events. Rahm signed for LIV in 2023 in a deal reportedly worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Rahm has appealed against those sanctions with a hearing to come. In the meantime eight players in the same position – including his Ryder Cup team-mate Tyrrell Hatton – agreed a deal with the DP World Tour, allowing them to play LIV events and remain in contention for Ryder Cup selection. Those players have paid fines and agreed to play in or publicise certain events.

“I don’t like what they’re doing currently with the contract they’re having us sign,” said Rahm. “I don’t like the conditions. They’re asking me to play a minimum of six events, and they dictate where two of those have to be, amongst other things that I don’t agree with.

“I don’t know what game they’re trying to play right now but it just seems like they’re using our impact in tournaments and fining us and trying to benefit both ways from what we have to offer. They’re extorting players like myself and young players that have nothing to do with the politics of the game. So I don’t like the situation and I’m not going to agree to that.”

It is difficult to see how such a polarised picture is resolved. Should Rahm lose his appeal, and precedent suggests he will, he faces being frozen out of Europe’s Ryder Cup defence at Adare Manor next year.

“I respect Tyrrell’s decision,” Rahm said of Hatton. “That’s all I have to say. He’s free to make his own choice and I fully respect it.

“I think we should be able to freely play where we want and have the choice to play where we want and not be dictated what we do. Especially myself. I can’t speak for others; only myself. I’ve always committed to play the minimum [DP World Tour] requirement and I think I’ve played four events, including the Spanish Open, every year except one as a pro.

“That’s not going to change. I still fully intend to do that. I’ll gladly pay my way to go on the Ryder Cup, not have to pay to still be a member of the DP World Tour and fulfil a commitment that I’m fully willing to commit [to].”

The DP World Tour gave no comment. – Guardian