Benjamin Nygren hits winner as Celtic close in on Hearts at top of table

Swedish striker scores his 19th goal of the season to move Martin O’Neill’s side above Rangers into second

Benjamin Nygren scores Celtic's second goal during the Scottish Premiership match against Aberdeen at Pittodrie Stadium. Photograph: Robert Perry/PA Wire
Wed Mar 04 2026 - 22:141 MIN READ

Scottish Premiership: Aberdeen X [Nisbet 19 pen] Celtic X [Tierney 5; Nygren 67]

Benjamin Nygren’s 19th goal of the season sent Celtic into second place in the Scottish Premiership as the champions won 2-1 at Aberdeen.

Nygren combined with fellow substitute James Forrest to put the visitors back in front midway through the second half with a deft finish.

The Swede faced a lengthy wait for confirmation as the offside lines were drawn but Gavin Molloy’s outstretched foot was ultimately judged to have played the midfielder on.

Kieran Tierney had followed up his goal against Rangers on Sunday with an early opener but Kevin Nisbet soon levelled from the spot for Aberdeen, who were being watched by managerial candidate Sandro Schwarz.

Celtic held out to record a first win in three league games, which put them a point above Rangers and five behind leaders Hearts.

