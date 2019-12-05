Patrick Reed and Gary Woodland share lead in Bahamas

Tiger Woods sits six shots back at his own tournament after dropped three shots in last two holes

Patrick Reed of the United States plays his tee shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the 2019 Hero World Challenge at Albany in Nassau, Bahamas. Photo: David Cannon/Getty Images

Patrick Reed and Gary Woodland set the first-round pace at the windswept Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas on Wednesday while tournament host Tiger Woods was four shots back after faltering over the final two holes.

Former Masters champion Reed and this year’s US Open winner Woodland fired six-under-par 66s at the Albany Golf Club on the island of New Providence to sit two shots clear of Chez Reavie in the 18-man exhibition event.

Englishman Justin Rose, Swede Henrik Stenson and Americans Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler were a further shot back.

The tournament began a day earlier than usual to accommodate golfers travelling to next week’s Presidents Cup in Australia and the field included all but one member of the 12-player US team that will compete at Royal Melbourne.

Woods, a playing captain at the Presidents Cup, reached the turn at two over par but made three birdies and an eagle over a four-hole stretch starting at the 11th to claw back up the leaderboard.

Woods endured a brutal finish, however, when he made bogey at the par-three 17th after he found the front bunker and closed with a three-putt double-bogey from about 12 feet for an even-par 72 that left him in a share of 11th place.

Woodland mixed eight birdies with two bogeys to grab the early clubhouse lead but Reed, playing two groups behind, offset his only bogey with four consecutive birdies from the 13th to join his American compatriot atop the leaderboard.

Defending champion Jon Rahm was four shots back of the co-leaders after mixing four birdies with two bogeys.

Collated first round scores & totals in the USPGA Tour Hero World Challenge, Albany GC, Bahamas (USA unless stated, par 72):

66 Gary Woodland, Patrick Reed

68 Chez Reavie

69 Justin Thomas, Justin Rose (Eng), Rickie Fowler, Henrik Stenson (Swe)

70 Jon Rahm (Spa)

71 Matt Kuchar, Kevin Kisner

72 Tiger Woods, Bubba Watson

73 Xander Schauffele, Webb Simpson

74 Patrick Cantlay

75 Jordan Spieth

76 Bryson DeChambeau

79 Tony Finau

