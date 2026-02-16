Kremlin rejects claim it poisoned Putin critic Alexei Navalny with dart frog toxin

French embassy official Thomas Zacharie Gross-Huguet visits the grave of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny at the Borisovo cemetery in Moscow on February 16th, 2026, marking the second anniversary of his death in an Arctic colony. Photograph: Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images

The Kremlin on Monday ‌flatly rejected accusations from five European countries that the Russian state had killed Alexei Navalny two years ago using toxin from poison dart frogs, but his widow said the ​truth had finally been proven.

Navalny, president Vladimir Putin’s most prominent domestic critic, died on February 16th, 2024, in the Polar Wolf penal colony north of the Arctic Circle about 1,900km northeast of Moscow. He was 47.

His death, which the Russian state said was from natural causes, occurred a month before Putin was re-elected for ​a fifth term in a landslide vote which western nations said was neither free nor fair due to censorship and a crackdown on opponents.

Britain, France, Germany, Sweden and ⁠the Netherlands said on Saturday that analyses of samples from Navalny’s body had “conclusively” confirmed the presence of epibatidine, a toxin found in ‌poison ‌dart ​frogs in South America and not found naturally in Russia.

“Navalny died while held in prison, meaning Russia had the means, motive and opportunity to administer this poison to him,” they said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov ⁠rejected the allegations.

“Naturally, we do not accept such accusations. ​We disagree with them. We consider them biased and not based ​on anything. And we strongly reject them,” Peskov told reporters.

The British government ⁠on Saturday declined to respond to ​a Reuters query about how the samples from Navalny’s body were obtained or where they were assessed.

A group of 15 mostly European countries – but also including Australia, New Zealand and Canada – issued a fresh statement on Monday, reiterating their demands ‌for Russia to conduct a transparent ⁠investigation into Navalny’s death.

The statement, published on the German foreign ministry’s website, said that Russian human rights defenders were continuing Navalny’s legacy and called on Moscow to release “all political prisoners”.

The dart frog toxin allegations were made at the ‌Munich Security Conference in advance of the second anniversary of Navalny’s death on Monday.

Yulia Navalnaya, his widow – who had alleged from the outset that her husband had been murdered ​by the Russian state – said on Monday that the findings provided the necessary proof to back ​her stance.

“Two years. We have attained the truth, and we will also attain justice one day,” Navalnaya wrote on X above a photograph of her late husband smiling.

Local people clear debris at the site of a Russian airstrike in a residential area of Sloviansk, in Ukraine's Donetsk region, on February 11th. Photograph: Tommaso Fumagalli/EPA

Elsewhere, the Kremlin said on Monday that what it called the “main issues”, including sensitive questions of territory, would be discussed in peace talks ​on Ukraine due to be held in Geneva this week.

The talks – between Russia, ⁠Ukraine and the United States – are due to take place on ‌Tuesday ‌and ​Wednesday at a time when Kyiv is under mounting US pressure to strike a deal and ⁠as Moscow demands it ​cede the entirety of the ​Donbas area.

The Kremlin confirmed that the Russian delegation would be led ‌by Vladimir Medinsky, an aide ​to Putin.

“This time, the idea is to discuss a ⁠broader range of issues, including, ⁠in fact, ​the main ones. The main issues concern both the territories and everything else related to the demands we have put forward,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He said military intelligence chief Igor Kostyukov would also take part in the talks and that Putin’s special envoy Kirill Dmitriev would take ‌part in a ⁠separate working group on economic issues.

US president Donald Trump has said he is keen to broker an end to ‌a conflict he has called a senseless “bloodbath” though Russia and Ukraine remain far ​apart on key issues including territory, who controls ​the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, and the role of any western troops in postwar Ukraine. – Reuters